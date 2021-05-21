PARNELL AVE MEMORIAL DAY PARADE

The annual Memorial Day Parade on Parnell Avenue, sponsored by the Allen County Council of Veterans Organizations, will be held Monday, May 31 at 11:00 a.m., with a ceremony immediately following the parade.

This year’s parade theme is “Honoring our Fallen Vietnam Veterans.”

The parade line up will start at 9:30 a.m. at the corner of Bob Arnold Drive and Parnell Avenue. The parade opening ceremony will begin at 11:00 a.m. The parade will travel north on Parnell Avenue to the Memorial Coliseum for placement of wreaths, playing of taps, and remembering fallen brothers and sisters-in-arms.

Guests attending the Memorial Day ceremony will be directed to enter the Parnell Avenue employee parking lot entrance at the west side of the complex. The ceremony will be held immediately following the parade just outside of the Coliseum Memorial Hall at the Veteran’s Plaza.

For more information about the Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony, visit the Allen County Council of Veterans Organizations website at accov.weebly.com or visit them on Facebook.