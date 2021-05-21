Late-Spring Worship & Events

OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.ossianumc.org

201 W. Mill Street

Ossian, IN 46777

(260) 622-4326

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School,

10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School

Pastor: Rev. David Herr

ONLINE WORSHIP

Sunday Morning Worship @ 9:00 a.m. in the sanctuary

Check our Website @ OssianUMC.org for link to online service.

ST. THERESE

CATHOLIC CHURCH

www.StThereseFW.org

2304 Lower Huntington Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-9139

Office Hours:

Mon. – Fri. 8a – 3p

Mass Times:

Sunday: 8am & 11am

Weekdays: T, Th 5:30 p.m.

W, F 8:30 a.m.

Saturday: 5:15 p.m.

PEACE EVANGELICAL

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.PeaceLutheranfw.org

4900 Fairfield Ave.

Fort Wayne, IN 46807

(260) 744-3869

Worship Times:

Sun. 9a

Wed. 6:30p

Bible Class

Sun. 10:30a

BETHANY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.BethanyLC.org

2435 Engle Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-0713

Worship Times:

Sun. 9:30a

10:45a Bible Class

CALVARY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

calvaryum.church

6301 Winchester Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-9218

Sunday Worship:

Worship Service 9:30a

Coffee & Conversation 10:30a

Sunday School 10:40a

Lighthouse Worship 10:45a

WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.WaynedaleUMC.com

2501 Church Street

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-7424

Worship Times:

Sun. 8:45 a.m. Traditional & 11 a.m. Blended/ Contemporary

Sunday School 10 a.m.

We will be following the same protocols as last summer. Masks required, social distancing, encouraged not to congregate in the Lobby.

Weekday Preschool

Ages 2-5 (Sept-May)

We will have one service at 9:30 on May 23 & 30

VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL

When: Wednesday, June 9, 16, 23, & 30

Where: 2501 Church Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46809

Who: Children ages 3-13

Add’l: Join us for free food, faith, and fun! We are kicking off our VBS with a Community Block Party on June 9th at 5:30 with free food and games. Our Bible School will begin Wednesday, June 16th at 6 pm. All are welcome!

Please RSVP so we have an idea on how much food to order. You can do so on our events page through Facebook (Waynedale United Methodist Church under Events) or by phone. Thank you!

Cost: Free

Contact: The Church Office at 747-7424

FOOD BANK HOURS

When: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am- 11 am

Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church

Who: Areas 46809, 46819, and the Yoder area

Add’l: Please bring an ID and a piece of mail with your current address.

Contact: The Church Office at 747-7424

HOLY SCRIPTURE

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.HolyScriptureFW.org

8811 Kinnerk Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 478-1717

Worship Times:

Every Sun. 9:30a

Adult & Children

Bible Studies 11a

BIBLE STUDIES ON SUNDAY – Timely Topics – Each Sunday is a stand-alone study.

When: After worship @ 11:00 AM

Where: Sanctuary

Who: Adult – Youth

Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717 Website holyscripturefw.org Email: holyscripturefw@gmail.com

MEN’S BIBLE STUDY

When: 1st Saturday of each month @ 7:00 AM

Where: Renaissance Restaurant 1033 E Tillman Road Ft Wayne IN 46816

Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717 Website holyscripturefw.org Email: holyscripturefw@gmail.com

SERVICES NOW LIVE-STREAMED

Service is streamed each Sunday. Also available on Facebook. Social distancing is followed.

MOUNT CALVARY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.mtcfw.org

1819 Reservation Drive

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-4121

Worship Times:

All Year

Sunday 9:30am

CHILD CARE & PRESCHOOL

When: Open 6-6, Monday through Friday

Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Dr. 46819

Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.

Contact: 747-4121 x1

