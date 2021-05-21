Late-Spring Worship & Events
OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.ossianumc.org
201 W. Mill Street
Ossian, IN 46777
(260) 622-4326
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School,
10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School
Pastor: Rev. David Herr
. . .
ONLINE WORSHIP
Sunday Morning Worship @ 9:00 a.m. in the sanctuary
Check our Website @ OssianUMC.org for link to online service.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
ST. THERESE
CATHOLIC CHURCH
www.StThereseFW.org
2304 Lower Huntington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-9139
Office Hours:
Mon. – Fri. 8a – 3p
Mass Times:
Sunday: 8am & 11am
Weekdays: T, Th 5:30 p.m.
W, F 8:30 a.m.
Saturday: 5:15 p.m.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
PEACE EVANGELICAL
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.PeaceLutheranfw.org
4900 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
(260) 744-3869
Worship Times:
Sun. 9a
Wed. 6:30p
Bible Class
Sun. 10:30a
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
BETHANY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.BethanyLC.org
2435 Engle Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-0713
Worship Times:
Sun. 9:30a
10:45a Bible Class
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
CALVARY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
calvaryum.church
6301 Winchester Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-9218
Sunday Worship:
Worship Service 9:30a
Coffee & Conversation 10:30a
Sunday School 10:40a
Lighthouse Worship 10:45a
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.WaynedaleUMC.com
2501 Church Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-7424
Worship Times:
Sun. 8:45 a.m. Traditional & 11 a.m. Blended/ Contemporary
Sunday School 10 a.m.
We will be following the same protocols as last summer. Masks required, social distancing, encouraged not to congregate in the Lobby.
Weekday Preschool
Ages 2-5 (Sept-May)
We will have one service at 9:30 on May 23 & 30
. . .
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL
When: Wednesday, June 9, 16, 23, & 30
Where: 2501 Church Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46809
Who: Children ages 3-13
Add’l: Join us for free food, faith, and fun! We are kicking off our VBS with a Community Block Party on June 9th at 5:30 with free food and games. Our Bible School will begin Wednesday, June 16th at 6 pm. All are welcome!
Please RSVP so we have an idea on how much food to order. You can do so on our events page through Facebook (Waynedale United Methodist Church under Events) or by phone. Thank you!
Cost: Free
Contact: The Church Office at 747-7424
. . .
FOOD BANK HOURS
When: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am- 11 am
Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church
Who: Areas 46809, 46819, and the Yoder area
Add’l: Please bring an ID and a piece of mail with your current address.
Contact: The Church Office at 747-7424
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
HOLY SCRIPTURE
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.HolyScriptureFW.org
8811 Kinnerk Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 478-1717
Worship Times:
Every Sun. 9:30a
Adult & Children
Bible Studies 11a
. . .
BIBLE STUDIES ON SUNDAY – Timely Topics – Each Sunday is a stand-alone study.
When: After worship @ 11:00 AM
Where: Sanctuary
Who: Adult – Youth
Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717 Website holyscripturefw.org Email: holyscripturefw@gmail.com
. . .
MEN’S BIBLE STUDY
When: 1st Saturday of each month @ 7:00 AM
Where: Renaissance Restaurant 1033 E Tillman Road Ft Wayne IN 46816
Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717 Website holyscripturefw.org Email: holyscripturefw@gmail.com
. . .
SERVICES NOW LIVE-STREAMED
Service is streamed each Sunday. Also available on Facebook. Social distancing is followed.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
MOUNT CALVARY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.mtcfw.org
1819 Reservation Drive
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-4121
Worship Times:
All Year
Sunday 9:30am
. . .
CHILD CARE & PRESCHOOL
When: Open 6-6, Monday through Friday
Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Dr. 46819
Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.
Contact: 747-4121 x1
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
