Monday, May 10, 2021
Melisa Sue Romine, 60

The Waynedale News Staff

Melisa Sue Romine, 60, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Born in Bluffton, Indiana Melisa was a daughter of the late Robert Romine and Donna Romine who survives. Melisa was an avid sports enthusiast and enjoyed rooting for IU. Her lifelong love was caring and rescuing animals. Surviving are her mother, Donna Romine; sisters, Diane Romine, Cyndi (Jack) Collins; special friend and companion, Tony; nieces, Tiffany, Julie, Katilyn, Natalie; along with her pet cats, Hilda and Meadow. Melisa was preceded in death by her brother, Jim Romine. Private Family Services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Humane Fort Wayne. FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.

