Theodore “Ted” J Rudny, 64, of Fort Wayne died April 6, 2021 at Hospice Home, Fort Wayne, IN. Ted was born October 6, 1956 in Fort Wayne and was the son of the late Eugene and Judith Rudny. He graduated from Bishop Luers High School.

His sales career took him to MA, FL, WI, Chicago and TX, where he had made lifelong friends. Ted worked for 40 years as an aftermarket automotive sales rep, retiring in 2020.

Ted is survived by his wife of 22 years Cathy; sisters, Cathleen Mary Rudny and Laura J (Michael) Rosswurm both of New Haven, IN; nephews, David R (Alexandria) Winn, Patrick D Winn; niece, Lauren E (Jake) Bukiri. Ted was also “Uncle Dad” to Brad Houser of San Antonio TX.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Christine M Rudny. Funeral Service were on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Visita-tion was Thursday, April 8, 2021 at the funeral home.

Burial were in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Bishop Luers High School Athletic Fund. To sign the online guest book, go to www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com.