SUSTAINABILITY & COMMUNITY AT THE CENTER OF ECO FEST

Eco Fest Fort Wayne is excited to be back at Headwaters Park West again this year with its annual event featuring sustainability-focused workshops from noon to 5:00 PM on Sunday, May 16th. This daylong event will include free workshops, local nonprofit and retail vendors, food, drinks, and music.

Planning for the second annual Eco Fest Fort Wayne event is wrapping up. This year Eco Fest partnered with Sammie’s Buddy Bench project to help bring five recycled plastic benches to various community gardens and public spaces. “Each buddy bench is made out of 200 lbs. of recycled plastic caps and lids. Caps and lids are notoriously difficult to recycle, so we’re excited to help divert them from the landfill and give them a meaningful second life.” states event co-organizer Megan Grimes. Mercantile on Main, a local antique and vintage store on West Main Street, helped collect caps and raise money to pay for a bench that will be put at the bus stop in front of the business. “There’s a lot of people who use the bus stop that sit on the ground or on the stairs while waiting. We thought getting a buddy bench would be a great opportunity to provide a comfortable waiting place for bus riders.” says Mercantile owner, Pam Michel. While Eco Fest has collected enough caps to make all five benches, they are still seeking funding to help pay for one more bench. Donations will be accepted at Eco Fest’s event.

When asked what she is most excited about when it comes to the event, eco enthusiast and founder of the local event Addie Farris is most looking forward to the workshops. “I am so excited for our lineup of workshops with local environmental experts who share my passion for protecting our planet. Come join us next month to learn about important concepts like going carbon neutral and growing your own food.”

Five workshops are scheduled every hour on the hour, and they are free with the exception of the rain barrel workshop, which requires pre-registration and costs $45. We are also offering our first satellite workshop with Bob Dispenza at Metea Park. This workshop is scheduled prior to the event on May 13th , requires early registration, and is focused on foraging. Contact us or check out our website, Facebook, or Instagram for more details on these fun and educational workshops.

In addition to workshops, the family-friendly event will include local food, drinks, music, and nonprofit and retail vendors who have environmentally conscious practices.

Applications for nonprofit and retail vendors are still being accepted, but space is super limited.

Eco Fest Fort Wayne is free to everyone and made possible with support from Aardvark Straws, Downtown Improvement District, PNC Bank, Indiana Michigan Power, and many other local businesses.

This article is sponsored by Eco Fest, which is dedicated to increasing awareness & educating the community about sustainability, celebrating businesses & organizations whose mission or practices push forward sustainability, encouraging community involvement, and to make sustainability accessible to all. For more information, visit www.ecofestfw.com or contact Addie Farris at ecofestfw@gmail.com or 260-449-6148.