May 7, 2021 – Local Ads

HIRING PERMANENT PART TIME ASSISTANT

Wednesday afternoons and Saturday mornings. Need legible printing or handwriting, honesty, and willingness to learn. Starting at $10/hr. Call 260-432-8777

FOR SALE

HOOSIER Cabinet, Hat Box Dressers, Lamps, Guitar, Garth brooks, Lamps, Pottery, Statues, Collectibles 10 % off with ad BOOTH 789 ONLY 2010 N Wayne St Ste D, Angola

LARGE INDOOR YARD SALE

Saturday May 8 – 7am to 3pm

3011 Lower Huntington Rd – Waynedale

Rest Equip, Furniture, Sports Equip, Collectibles

LOCAL HONEY

Our honey is raw, local (from Fort Wayne & Waynedale Hives) and packed with pollen and nutrients from the area.

Honey is a great natural sweetener and sugar replacement.

It is also said to help with seasonal allergies.

Order Online At SouthwestHoney.com

12TH ANNUAL FLEA MARKET

American Legion #241 Aux.

Saturday June 5th

7605 Bluffton Road 9am-2pm

Reservations; 431-7183 Public Welcome!

Proceeds: Veterans and Local Charities

ESTATE SALE

May 6, 7, 8

9am – 5pm

Cash only

Saint Mark Lutheran Church

16933 Thiele Road

Fort Wayne

See Facebook marketplace

LAKE SHORES ASSOCIATION WIDE GARAGE SALE

When: May 14th & 15th, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm

Where: Lake Shores Addition in Waynedale

Who: Lake Shores Community Association, Inc.

Contact: Tony Landon 260-747-6110

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

LIBERTY HILLS ASSOCIATION GARAGE SALE

May 14 & 15

Clothes, Toys, Tools, Etc. Enter from Liberty Mills Road Hours 9am-5pm

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING

Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.

– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.

Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

BBB Accredited

Ken Sorg, RN

Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC

5800 Fairfield Avenue Suite 117 Fort Wayne

CONSTRUCTION SPECIALIST

Complete Remodeling, Room Additions, Pole Barns, Garages, Roofing, Masonry, Concrete & Asphalt.

The J & R Company

Since 1975

Licensed & Insured

BBB Accredited

Greater Fort Wayne

www.jandrcompany.com

260-414-0510

PARKING LOT CONSTRUCTION & DRIVEWAY SPECIALIST

Asphalt Paving, Crack Fill, Sealing & Stripping. All Types Of Concrete Work, 24 Hour Service, Custom Traffic Signs & Banners, Posts, Maintenance Contracts.

The J & R Company

Since 1975

Licensed & Insured

BBB Accredited

Greater Fort Wayne

www.jandrcompany.com

260-414-0510

SPRING CLEANUP SERVICES

Total Estate Clean-up, All Types of Tree Works, Stump Grinding & Hauling Services.

The J & R Company

Since 1975

Licensed & Insured

BBB Accredited

Greater Fort Wayne

www.jandrcompany.com

260-414-0510

WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING

For professional cleaning.

Call today and ask for William.

260-438-9502

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

