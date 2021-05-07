May 7, 2021 – Local Ads
HIRING PERMANENT PART TIME ASSISTANT
Wednesday afternoons and Saturday mornings. Need legible printing or handwriting, honesty, and willingness to learn. Starting at $10/hr. Call 260-432-8777
FOR SALE
HOOSIER Cabinet, Hat Box Dressers, Lamps, Guitar, Garth brooks, Lamps, Pottery, Statues, Collectibles 10 % off with ad BOOTH 789 ONLY 2010 N Wayne St Ste D, Angola
LARGE INDOOR YARD SALE
Saturday May 8 – 7am to 3pm
3011 Lower Huntington Rd – Waynedale
Rest Equip, Furniture, Sports Equip, Collectibles
LOCAL HONEY
Our honey is raw, local (from Fort Wayne & Waynedale Hives) and packed with pollen and nutrients from the area.
Honey is a great natural sweetener and sugar replacement.
It is also said to help with seasonal allergies.
Order Online At SouthwestHoney.com
12TH ANNUAL FLEA MARKET
American Legion #241 Aux.
Saturday June 5th
7605 Bluffton Road 9am-2pm
Reservations; 431-7183 Public Welcome!
Proceeds: Veterans and Local Charities
ESTATE SALE
May 6, 7, 8
9am – 5pm
Cash only
Saint Mark Lutheran Church
16933 Thiele Road
Fort Wayne
See Facebook marketplace
LAKE SHORES ASSOCIATION WIDE GARAGE SALE
When: May 14th & 15th, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm
Where: Lake Shores Addition in Waynedale
Who: Lake Shores Community Association, Inc.
Contact: Tony Landon 260-747-6110
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
LIBERTY HILLS ASSOCIATION GARAGE SALE
May 14 & 15
Clothes, Toys, Tools, Etc. Enter from Liberty Mills Road Hours 9am-5pm
RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
BBB Accredited
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue Suite 117 Fort Wayne
CONSTRUCTION SPECIALIST
Complete Remodeling, Room Additions, Pole Barns, Garages, Roofing, Masonry, Concrete & Asphalt.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
YOUR AD HERE!
Classified Ads are $20 for first 25 words.
50 cents per word after.
Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com
Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline.
PARKING LOT CONSTRUCTION & DRIVEWAY SPECIALIST
Asphalt Paving, Crack Fill, Sealing & Stripping. All Types Of Concrete Work, 24 Hour Service, Custom Traffic Signs & Banners, Posts, Maintenance Contracts.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
SPRING CLEANUP SERVICES
Total Estate Clean-up, All Types of Tree Works, Stump Grinding & Hauling Services.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning.
Call today and ask for William.
260-438-9502
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
