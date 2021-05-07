FORT WAYNE NATIVE SELECTED TO SERVE ABOARD USS CONSTITUTION

Fort Wayne, Indiana native, Airman Adam Cluckie checked aboard USS Constitution, April 26.

Duty aboard USS Constitution is one of the Navy’s special programs, and all prospective crewmembers must meet a high standard of sustained excellence and interview to be selected for the assignment.

“I am excited to join the greatest Navy team in the world and to protect, preserve and promote the USS Constitution to the public,” said Cluckie.

Cluckie has served the Navy for three months and USS Constitution is his first duty station.

Cluckie is a 2019 graduate of Dakar Academy.

USS Constitution, is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.

The active-duty sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution normally provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people each year as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history, maritime heritage, and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence.

USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and captured or destroyed 33 enemy vessels.

The ship earned the nickname of Old Ironsides during the war of 1812 after British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull.

Written by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alec Kramer, USS Constitution Public Affairs