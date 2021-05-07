Monday, May 10, 2021
Latest:
The Waynedale News

The Waynedale News

South & Southwest Fort Wayne Indiana News

The Great Outdoors 

HOW MANY NATIVE SPRING WILDFLOWERS CAN YOU ID?

The Waynedale News Staff

The INPS statewide Florathon Challenge is a fundraiser, ID challenge, and fun opportunity to help document the blooming times of native wildflowers in your region. The Florathon Challenge runs from April 17 to May 31 this year. All the rules and the forms can be found at indiananativeplants.org/inps-sponsored-events/florathon/

Here’s how it works: ask your family, friends and local businesses to sponsor your quest, and they provide a donation to INPS as a lump sum, or an amount per wildflower species that you find. (You count the number of species, not individual plants.) Then go out and see how many you and/or your team can find!

The Northeast Indiana Chapter hasn’t had a winner yet, but we hope to change that! We are creating our own mini-challenge, open just to the Northeast Chapter, in hopes that you will join the fun this year.

After you sign up for the official contest through the link above, let us know while you are on your quest by tagging us on Facebook with a photo of a blooming wildflower, and location. Also, send us a copy of your final tally as a message on our Facebook page. We will have prizes! There will be one winner drawn at random for a cool prize. And, we’ll also have prizes for the person who finds the most blooming native wildflowers, who raises the most $ for INPS, and who has the largest family team.

Click to advertise on this website

Get your teams lined up, and let’s get out and botanize!

The Waynedale News Staff
Latest posts by The Waynedale News Staff (see all)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The Waynedale News Staff

Our in-house staff works with community members and our local writers to find, write and edit the latest and most interesting news-worthy stories. We are your free community newspaper, boasting positive, family friendly and unique news. > Read More Information About Us > More Articles Written By Our Staff