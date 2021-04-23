NON-PROFIT LANDSCAPERS EMPLOY & INSPIRE YOUNG ADULTS

Bridge of Grace Compassionate Ministries Center (BGCMC) has announced Spring Forward: A Day of Giving & Momentum will take place on April 23 as an online fundraiser. Funds raised will benefit the Bridge of Grace social enterprise, MVP Landscaping.

Bridge of Grace is located in the Mount Vernon Park neighborhood on Fort Wayne’s southeast side. In 2018, the nonprofit founded MVP Landscaping, a lawn maintenance, landscaping, and snow removal company servicing the greater Fort Wayne area. Their mission is to hire youth and young adult residents of southeast Fort Wayne to provide opportunities for career and skill development.

“During a listening effort with Mount Vernon Park residents, we learned their main concerns were neighborhood safety, beautification, lack of mentorship and leadership for youth, and opportunities for gainful employment,” said Javier Mondragon, BGCMC’s Founder and CEO.

“Their feedback motivated us to launch MVP Landscaping and prioritize character development, creating employment opportunities, and increasing the value of Mount Vernon Park with a self-sustaining enterprise.”

MVP Landscaping has taken significant steps to renovate and beautify Mount Vernon Park. The company is also taking an active part in improving neighborhood safety by offering an alternative to disruptive activities and associations with employment and development opportunities.

“We want to produce indigenous leaders, so we have created a culture that promotes influential relationships and action-oriented teamwork. MVP Landscaping is ready to grow and add not only employees, but also new equipment that will expand our team members’ skill sets,” said Mondragon.

The Spring Forward fundraiser hopes to create awareness for MVP Landscaping’s services and raise money for equipment including: zero turn lawn mower, snowplow, new/used truck, backpack blowers, landscaping power tools, and sprayer/spreader. Additional equipment allows for increased hiring ability, creates a year-round revenue stream, and opportunity to bid on larger jobs while maintaining efficiency.

Supporters are encouraged to donate on April 23 when participants will experience videos and interviews on the Bridge of Grace Facebook page. The videos will be available later in the day on the Bridge of Grace website, www.bridgeofgracecmc.org. Past Bridge of Grace donors will receive direct communication leading up to the event.

To receive news and updates, sign up for the Bridge of Grace Connection newsletter, visit: eepurl.com/cfsfln

To make an investment in MVP Landscaping, donations can be made through the Spring Forward page: donatetoday.bridgeofgracecmc.org/give/332006/#!/donation/checkout or visit the Bridge of Grace Website: www.bridgeofgracecmc.org/springforward

To request a free estimate on lawn work, please call: 260-300-0346 or visit: www.mvplandscapingfw.com