NATIONAL SOCIAL SECURITY MONTH – Voice Of The Township

April is National Social Security Month, and we here at the Wayne Township Trustee Office would like to take this opportunity to give a shout out of appreciation to the Social Security Administration and, in particular, to our local Social Security office located in the Waynedale area off Bluffton Road on Lincolnway Court.

Over the last fifteen years the Wayne Township Trustee has acted as Representative Payee for hundreds of recipients of Social Security benefits including retirees and those receiving disability insurance. These benefits have been vital to those recipients, often meaning the difference between thriving or becoming homeless.

Our Payee Program helps clients who are receiving Social Security payments but who may not be able to handle their finances on their own. As representative payee we provide banking account and bill-paying services and access to check cashing, all without charge. This helps not only the client but is a boon for township residents in general as it means that people who would otherwise be eligible for township assistance can live within their means and not have to tap into township tax dollars. It’s a win-win for everyone.

The United States Social Security Administration was established 1935 under President Franklin Roosevelt to address the needs of a nation reeling from the effects of the Great Depression, and for the last eighty-six years it has been a major part of the social safety net—protecting citizens from falling through the cracks of financial disasters, citizens ranging from retirees, to the disabled, to the spouses and children of deceased workers. It’s an insurance program, and all of us who have worked and paid into the system can expect to receive benefits when we leave the workforce.

While the Fort Wayne Social Security Office is convenient and always there to help, it is important to note that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they are currently requiring appointments rather than allowing their usual walk-in traffic. The best way to interact with them, pandemic or not, is to use their easy and convenient website at www.socialsecurity.gov which is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. There you can learn all about their programs, you can apply for all of their programs including retirement, disability, survivor benefits and more, and you can view your own Social Security account and see what your credits and benefits are today and what you can expect in the future.

So thank you Social Security Administration for being there for all of us.

Happy April!