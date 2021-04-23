FORT WAYNE PARKS BRINGING BACK PROGRAMS & FACILITIES IN 2021

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation is looking forward to a full schedule of spring and summer activities and events in the city’s parks and facilities. The city’s pools and day camps are scheduled to be in operation, with appropriate safety precautions in place as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Other programs and events will also be adjusted to maintain all necessary safety protocols, including social distancing, masking, and also offering virtual options when possible.

Camps are open for registration now, and all other summer activities will be available for registration when the summer Fun Times brochure is published in early May.

In addition to the programs and facilities returning to operation in 2021, the City of Fort Wayne continues to invest in the Parks & Recreation

Department, with $3 million of public funding slated for 2021. The projects scheduled to begin or already underway in 2021 include:

• ADA Improvements at several parks including Foster, Kreager, Lafayette, Lakeside, Bob Arnold Northside, and Weisser Parks

• Roosevelt Boardwalk Repair

• Shoaff Golf Storage Building

• Resurfacing (Roads\Parking Lots\Tennis Courts\Basketball Courts)

• Lighting Improvements: Lakeside, Lions, Swinney & Jennings Center

• Botanical Conservatory Glass Replacement

• Weisser Playground Replacement

• Community Center & Cooper Center Roof Replacements

• Kettler Pavilion Interior and Exterior Improvements

• Swinney Park – Mechanic Street Bridge Engineering Design

“I want to thank Mayor Henry, Fort Wayne City Council, the Board of Park Commissioners and our many private donors as we look forward to another successful year,” said Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel. “I also want to personally thank our fantastic Parks and Recreation team which has worked hard to bring our community a full spring and summer of safe and fun activities. We can’t wait to see everyone in our parks and facilities this year.”

For more information about 2021 programs and activities, visit FortWayneParks.org.