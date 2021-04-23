April 23, 2021 – Local Ads
ASSOCIATION GARAGE SALE
Pheasant Run Saturday May 1st 9am-4pm Behind Wayne High School off Dunkleberg Road. Some sales also on Friday April 30th.
CONSTRUCTION CAREERS
T-E INCORPORATED is hiring laborers, operators and supervisors.
Excellent wages ranging from $18-$30 per hour, plus full benefits based on experience and interview.
Submit application by email to te@t-einc.com or 8620 Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne.
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
BBB Accredited
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue Suite 117 Fort Wayne
WAYNEDALE HAULING SERVICES
Here for all of your hauling needs.
Thanks,
Mike
260-750-2830
WANTED
Cash paid for cast iron cookware, griddle, dutchoven, skillet, or kettle. Also, cash paid for old fishing tackle of any kind box lures etc. 260-615-4385
CONSTRUCTION SPECIALIST
Complete Remodeling, Room Additions, Pole Barns, Garages, Roofing, Masonry, Concrete & Asphalt.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
DRIVER’S EDUCATION FOR TEENS
State Licensed & Approved
Locally Owned by a Professional Educator SW Location Enrolling Now for Summer 2021
260-257-9159
blackandbluecrue19@gmail
LAWN MOWING
Weekly lawn mowing, fertilizing and rolling lawns.
Residential and commercial.
Reasonable rates.
Over 35 years experience.
For a FREE estimate call 625-6904 Ask for Ron
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
PARKING LOT CONSTRUCTION & DRIVEWAY SPECIALIST
Asphalt Paving, Crack Fill, Sealing & Stripping. All Types Of Concrete Work, 24 Hour Service, Custom Traffic Signs & Banners, Posts, Maintenance Contracts.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
TW PRESSURE WASH
House, deck, patio, sidewalk, driveway, and out building washing. Insured. 260-388-8353
YOUR AD HERE!
Classified Ads are $20 for first 25 words.
50 cents per word after.
Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com
SPRING CLEANUP SERVICES
Total Estate Clean-up, All Types of Tree Works, Stump Grinding & Hauling Services.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
FLEA MARKET
When: Sat. May 2, 9a-3p
Where: Southwest Conservation Club 5703 Bluffton Rd. 46809
Add’l: Jewelry, tools, antiques, and collectibles!
Cost: Free to attend!
Reserve an outdoor space; tables available.
Contact: 260-418-1705
- HEALTH CHECK-UP & COVID-19 VACCINE BEST ONE-TWO PUNCH TO GET HEALTHY - April 23, 2021
- 40,000 POUNDS OF PET FOOD DONATED TO HELP FAMILIES IN NEED - April 23, 2021
- April 23, 2021 – Local Ads - April 23, 2021