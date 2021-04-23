April 23, 2021 – Local Ads

ASSOCIATION GARAGE SALE

Pheasant Run Saturday May 1st 9am-4pm Behind Wayne High School off Dunkleberg Road. Some sales also on Friday April 30th.

CONSTRUCTION CAREERS

T-E INCORPORATED is hiring laborers, operators and supervisors.

Excellent wages ranging from $18-$30 per hour, plus full benefits based on experience and interview.

Submit application by email to te@t-einc.com or 8620 Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne.

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING

Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.

– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.

Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

BBB Accredited

Ken Sorg, RN

Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC

5800 Fairfield Avenue Suite 117 Fort Wayne

WAYNEDALE HAULING SERVICES

Here for all of your hauling needs.

Thanks,

Mike

260-750-2830

WANTED

Cash paid for cast iron cookware, griddle, dutchoven, skillet, or kettle. Also, cash paid for old fishing tackle of any kind box lures etc. 260-615-4385

CONSTRUCTION SPECIALIST

Complete Remodeling, Room Additions, Pole Barns, Garages, Roofing, Masonry, Concrete & Asphalt.

The J & R Company

Since 1975

Licensed & Insured

BBB Accredited

Greater Fort Wayne

www.jandrcompany.com

260-414-0510

DRIVER’S EDUCATION FOR TEENS

State Licensed & Approved

Locally Owned by a Professional Educator SW Location Enrolling Now for Summer 2021

260-257-9159

blackandbluecrue19@gmail

LAWN MOWING

Weekly lawn mowing, fertilizing and rolling lawns.

Residential and commercial.

Reasonable rates.

Over 35 years experience.

For a FREE estimate call 625-6904 Ask for Ron

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

PARKING LOT CONSTRUCTION & DRIVEWAY SPECIALIST

Asphalt Paving, Crack Fill, Sealing & Stripping. All Types Of Concrete Work, 24 Hour Service, Custom Traffic Signs & Banners, Posts, Maintenance Contracts.

The J & R Company

Since 1975

Licensed & Insured

BBB Accredited

Greater Fort Wayne

www.jandrcompany.com

260-414-0510

TW PRESSURE WASH

House, deck, patio, sidewalk, driveway, and out building washing. Insured. 260-388-8353

SPRING CLEANUP SERVICES

Total Estate Clean-up, All Types of Tree Works, Stump Grinding & Hauling Services.

The J & R Company

Since 1975

Licensed & Insured

BBB Accredited

Greater Fort Wayne

www.jandrcompany.com

260-414-0510

FLEA MARKET

When: Sat. May 2, 9a-3p

Where: Southwest Conservation Club 5703 Bluffton Rd. 46809

Add’l: Jewelry, tools, antiques, and collectibles!

Cost: Free to attend!

Reserve an outdoor space; tables available.

Contact: 260-418-1705