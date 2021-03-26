PUBLIC SERVICE CREDIT UNION ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF “BUY LOCAL SPEND LOCAL” CAMPAIGN

Public Service Credit Union is excited to announce the launch of Buy Local Spend Local, a community investment project that encourages its 4,600 members to shop at locally owned businesses. PSCU will randomly reimburse 15 transactions per month of up to $35 each when the member uses the credit union’s debit or credit card to complete their purchase. The program officially launches this month.

Transactions conducted at any locally owned business that accepts debit or credit cards are automatically eligible for reimbursement. The credit union hosts a website, www.buylocalspendlocal.com/pscu that will include all actively participating businesses, maps, and special offers available to PSCU members.

“Public Service Credit Union is Fort Wayne’s oldest credit union,” said PSCU CEO Carolyn Mikesell. “We’ve supported Allen County for 88 years, and we’re excited to help support local businesses through this challenging time.”

Local businesses can expand their participation in the program. By actively enrolling in the program, businesses will receive a Buy Local Spend Local window cling, obtain a listing on www.buylocalspendlocal.com/pscu, and gain direct promotional access to credit union members.

The credit union has pledged $5,000 in grant awards as an additional incentive to help businesses participate in the program at higher levels. Locally owned businesses interested in participating are encouraged to contact Alyssa Strack or Robert Boswell, Branch Managers.

Eligible individuals interested in joining PSCU in order to take advantage of special offers may visit www.mypscu.com to fill out an application.

Public Service Credit Union is Fort Wayne’s oldest credit union. Founded in 1932, the full-service financial institution serves nearly 4,600 members through two branch locations and a full suite of electronic tools.