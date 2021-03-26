PBS FORT WAYNE HOLDS KIDS WRITERS CONTEST

PBS Fort Wayne has announced that its annual PBS KIDS Writers Contest is under way, now through May 7, 2021. This contest, designed to promote the advancement of children’s literacy skills through hands-on, active learning is made possible in part by local financial support from PNC Bank.

“When we celebrate children for expressing their creativity and stretching their imaginations, we cultivate the next generation of leaders and innovators,” said Corinna Ladd, PNC regional president for northern Indiana.

Held annually since 1999, the PBS Kids Writers Contest at PBS Fort Wayne empowers children from kindergarten through third grade to celebrate creativity and build literacy skills by writing and illustrating their very own stories.

“PBS Fort Wayne is committed to helping all kids in the northeast Indiana region, northwest Ohio and southern Michigan. Children build valuable literacy skills through fun, hands-on opportunities to express their creativity and explore their imagination,” said Bruce Haines, PBS Fort Wayne’s president and general manager. “By providing opportunities for children to learn and explore through creative writing, PBS Fort Wayne, along with PNC Bank, is continuing our commitment to children and their long-term success, in school and in life.”

How the Contest Works:

Now through May 7, 2021, children in the PBS Fort Wayne region (northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio and southern Michigan) can submit their entries to PBS KIDS Writers Contest at PBS Fort Wayne through their participating public library, school classroom, or other entry point as coordinated with PBS Fort Wayne.

At each entry point, teachers, librarians and others will judge and select winners at each grade level — kindergarten through third grade — at each respective location. Once selected, those local winning entries will be submitted to PBS Fort Wayne for judging at the regional level on or before 5:00PM ET, May 7, 2021.

Regional judging will take place at PBS Fort Wayne during the week of May 12, 2021. Judges will select the regional winners for each grade at this time. Once judging is completed, the winners and their families will be notified, and later, awarded prizes during a special virtual Winner’s Celebration hosted by PBS Fort Wayne, also at a date yet to be determined.

Additionally, the regional first-place winners at each grade level will be recorded reading their winning story and will be featured on a PBS Fort Wayne broadcast as well as on PBS Fort Wayne’s website — pbsfortwayne.org — during the summer of 2021.

How to Enter:

For more information on entry rules and contest resources visit: pbsfortwayne.org/for-kids/2021writerscontest

This web page also lists currently participating libraries, schools and other institutions acting as entry points for this contest. It will be updated as they join those already taking part in this year’s contest.

Teachers, librarians, and parents wishing for more information about this year’s contest should contact PBS Fort Wayne’s Education Outreach Coordinator, Jodi Hamilton by phone at (260) 484-8839 during normal business hours or by email at jodihamilton@wfwa.org