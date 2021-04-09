VACCINE REGISTRATION WEEK – Voice Of The Township

Sharon Tubbs of HealthVisions Midwest and Austin Knox discuss “Vaccine Registration Week.”

For the past year the Wayne Township Trustee Office has made many changes in our business operations to adapt to COVID-19. We started by implementing all the recommended safety measures like social distancing, plexiglass shields throughout our offices, deep cleaning and sanitation, and mandatory mask wearing. We never stopped functioning as the frontline defense for families in need of assistance, but we did learn to handle our increasing business demands at a distance with phone calls in place of in-person appointments, using email and the postal service for communicating with clients and vendors, and holding remote meetings via Zoom to communicate with other social service agencies.

It has been a challenging time for us as for most every other businesses and services, but now that the vaccines have arrived and everyone 16 and older is eligible to receive them the challenge is changing from staying physically distanced from one another to making sure that all our community members get access to these life-saving vaccines.

To that end we have partnered with several agencies to help citizens get vaccinated against this deadly disease in the hopes that we can save lives and get back to a something we can all call normal again. For one, Wayne Township has joined the task force formed by HealthVisions Midwest formed to improve access to COVID-19 vaccines and to educate residents in southeast Fort Wayne about them. HealthVisions director, Sharon Tubbs, announced that the task force’s first project has been a series of events from April 10 through 17, called “Vaccine Registration Week.” More than 20 local organizations are currently working together to identify locations in the southeast that will host pop-up registration sites that week. Volunteers will be on-hand with laptops, iPads, or tablets at local churches, a Latino grocery store, and barbershops, among other facilities. Staff will help residents register onsite, easing the process for many who lack Internet access or who don’t speak English.

The Indiana Department of Health is working to bring a mobile vaccination event to the area, as well, at McMillen Park Community Center in southeast Fort Wayne. State personnel will conduct vaccinations at the site, hoping to break down another barrier for residents who lack transportation to some locations farther away.

Other members of that task include the City of Fort Wayne, the Allen County Department of Health, local pastors’ associations, Neighborhood Health Clinic, and other social service agencies.

Wayne Township is also distributing flyers with information about Community Transportation Network’s free rides to the vaccination sites offered through their own service and through Uber rides. For more information on this and our other efforts in helping citizens get vaccinated see our Facebook page at facebook.com/WayneTownship TrusteeOffice

Under the leadership of Trustee Austin Knox the staff at Wayne Township continues to meet the challenges the pandemic has placed in front of us, and by doing that we believe we can look forward to seeing better days ahead.