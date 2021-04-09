APRIL IS NATIONAL GARDEN MONTH – Green-Thumb Gardener

Nothing says spring like longer days, birds chirping, flowers blooming and trees and shrubs budding. April is National Garden Month and it is a time to celebrate the great American tradition of gardening at home, school, and in the community.

More than What Meets the Eye

While humans can benefit from gardens, they are also critical habitats for important pollinators like bees, birds, butterflies, and other animals.

If you want to attract more pollinators to your garden considering planting perennials that bloom on a rotating basis throughout the season so there is always a source of nectar.

Some of our most popular pollinator magnets are the butterfly bush, black-eyed susan, verbena, lantana, phlox, and more!

Gardening Tips for April

While it may be too early to plant (most of) your garden, there is still plenty to be done to prepare for an abundant summer.

April is a great time to apply organic matter or compost to your garden. It is also a good idea to get a head start on cleaning up the garden from last year by raking the leaves and removing debris, so it is ready to plant when the weather is right.

Teach the Whole Family the Importance of Gardening

Help small children learn about plants and what they need to survive by getting them involved in the garden. Try sowing seeds indoors so they can watch them grow and then help transplant them outside when the time is right.

Including kids in your gardening tasks at a young age will teach them to be successful gardeners when they grow up. We all know gardening is a lot of trial and error and there’s endless information to learn!

This article is sponsored by McNamara at Sand Point, which has two acres of production greenhouses, retail florist and gift shop, as well as retail garden center and wholesale plant business. Contact McNamara by calling 260-747-4131 or visit 4322 DeForest Ave, Ft. Wayne, IN 46809.