Wednesday, March 17, 2021
The Waynedale News

HONORING THE BIRTHDAY OF THEODOR GEISEL (DR. SEUSS)

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne honored the birthday of Theodor Geisel (Dr. Seuss) with games, apples, cupcakes, and water along with a special reading of Green Eggs and Ham at Fairfield Elementary School on Tuesday March 2, 2021. During the pandemic the club has been allowed to use space at the school to serve more kids after school while maintaining social distance.

