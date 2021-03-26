SUSTAINABILITY MADE ACCESSIBLE TO ALL AT ECO FEST FORT WAYNE

Eco Fest Fort Wayne is excited to be on the Headwaters Park event calendar again this year with its annual event from noon to 5:00 PM on Sunday, May 16th in the gated Rothschild Pavilion area at Headwaters Park West. This daylong event will help make sustainability accessible to the entire community.

Plans for the second annual Eco Fest Fort Wayne event are underway. The planning committee is excited to be moving forward with the event despite the limitations and additional precautions involved due to the ongoing pandemic. The event will be at Headwaters Park West on May 16th from noon to 5:00 PM and everyone of all ages is invited to participate and celebrate those who help push forward sustainability in Fort Wayne and beyond.

“I successfully started the annual Eco Fest event in Toledo and now I’ve done the same in Fort Wayne,” said Addie Farris, eco enthusiast and founder of the local event. “I want to increase awareness about sustainability and educate our community on its importance to our environment, our planet, and our collective health.”

Farris launched Toledo’s annual Eco Fest in 2019, and after a successful event, planned to do the same in Fort Wayne. Although it was postponed a few months, she pulled off the first Eco Fest event in Fort Wayne in year 2020 despite the pandemic. The event is family-friendly and includes workshops, food, music, and retail and nonprofit vendors whose missions and practices push forward sustainability.

Applications for nonprofit and retail vendors are still being accepted, but space is limited.

Eco Fest Fort Wayne is free to everyone and made possible with support from Aardvark Straws, Downtown Improvement District, PNC Bank, Indiana Michigan Power, and many other local businesses.

For more information, visit www.ecofestfw.com or contact Addie Farris at ecofestfw@gmail.com or 260-449-6148.