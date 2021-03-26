Tuesday, March 30, 2021
LOCAL ATHLETE NAMED 2021 “DARE2TRI ELITE”

The Waynedale News Staff

Local athlete and Bishop Dwenger Junior, Maggie Peters, has been named to the Dare2tri Development Team, powered by Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Members of the Development team will receive coaching, guidance, training support, racing apparel, and travel stipends as they train and compete during the 2021 paratriathlon season.

The Development Team, composed of upcoming paratriathlon talent, will represent Dare2tri in regional and national competitions as they aim to qualify for the Toyota USA Paratriathlon National Championships.

Peters’ athletic resume includes success in paratriathlon, as well as swimming, track, and field events. Her continued training through Turnstone Center’s competitive sports programs and her dedicated individual efforts have led her to national and international athletic opportunities.

The six athletes selected to the Development Team are Brock Kitterman (Bethel Park, PA), Dee Palagi (Portland, OR), Jacie King (Burr Oak, MI), James Gilliard (Naperville, IL), Maggie Peters (Fort Wayne, IN), and Ryan Lahey (Waunakee, WI).

Each year, Dare2tri brings together all team members for an annual Elite and Development Team Camp. The camp provides an exclusive opportunity for camaraderie and advanced skill-building at the Lakeshore Foundation, a Paralympic training site in Birmingham, AL.

