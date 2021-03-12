March 12, 2021 – Local Ads
COMMUNITY
GARAGE SALE
At Fort Wayne Sport Club
3102 Ardmore Ave
Friday March 12 9-4
Saturday March 13 9-?
Everything A-Z, Lots of Bargains Priced To Sell
Inside – Masks and distancing Required.
RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
BBB Accredited
Gift Certificates are available!
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue Suite 117 Fort Wayne.
PART TIME BARTENDER NEEDED
Part-time bartender wanted Fridays and Saturdays ! Evening hours available Please stop in to American Legion Post 160 Roanoke or call 672-2298 and ask for Laura
WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning.
Call today and ask for William.
260-438-9502
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
OFFICE SPACE FOR LEASE
6704 Old Trail Rd. Fort Wayne In 46809
1000sq. ft. $600 per month plus utilities.
Call for more details M-F 7am-noon
269-747-2355
LOCAL HONEY
Our honey is raw, local (from Fort Wayne & Waynedale Hives) and packed with pollen and nutrients from the area.
Honey is a great natural sweetener and sugar replacement.
It is also said to help with seasonal allergies.
Order Online At SouthwestHoney.com
WAYNEDALE HAULING SERVICES
Here for all of your hauling and clean-up needs.
Thanks,
Mike
260-750-2830
CONSTRUCTION SPECIALIST
Complete Remodeling, Room Additions, Pole Barns, Garages, Roofing, Masonry, Concrete & Asphalt.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
NEWSPAPER DELIVERY POSITION AVAILABLE
The Waynedale News is looking for an energetic trustworthy individual to deliver newspapers to residences. The route currently available is 750 papers delivered every two weeks. This route is a walking route and will take around 7-8 hours to complete. This route is great for individuals who like to exercise or enjoy walking.
Jordan Cornwell
260-747-5529
The Waynedale News
2505 Lwr Huntington Rd. Fort Wayne, IN
SPRING CLEANUP SERVICES
Total Estate Clean-up, All Types of Tree Works, Stump Grinding & Hauling Services.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
