March 12, 2021 – Local Ads

COMMUNITY

GARAGE SALE

At Fort Wayne Sport Club

3102 Ardmore Ave

Friday March 12 9-4

Saturday March 13 9-?

Everything A-Z, Lots of Bargains Priced To Sell

Inside – Masks and distancing Required.

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING

Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.

– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.

Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

BBB Accredited

Gift Certificates are available!

Ken Sorg, RN

Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC

5800 Fairfield Avenue Suite 117 Fort Wayne.

PART TIME BARTENDER NEEDED

Part-time bartender wanted Fridays and Saturdays ! Evening hours available Please stop in to American Legion Post 160 Roanoke or call 672-2298 and ask for Laura

YOUR AD HERE!

Classified Ads are $20 for first 25 words.

50 cents per word after.

Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com

Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline.

WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING

For professional cleaning.

Call today and ask for William.

260-438-9502

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

OFFICE SPACE FOR LEASE

6704 Old Trail Rd. Fort Wayne In 46809

1000sq. ft. $600 per month plus utilities.

Call for more details M-F 7am-noon

269-747-2355

LOCAL HONEY

Our honey is raw, local (from Fort Wayne & Waynedale Hives) and packed with pollen and nutrients from the area.

Honey is a great natural sweetener and sugar replacement.

It is also said to help with seasonal allergies.

Order Online At SouthwestHoney.com

WAYNEDALE HAULING SERVICES

Here for all of your hauling and clean-up needs.

Thanks,

Mike

260-750-2830

CONSTRUCTION SPECIALIST

Complete Remodeling, Room Additions, Pole Barns, Garages, Roofing, Masonry, Concrete & Asphalt.

The J & R Company

Since 1975

Licensed & Insured

BBB Accredited

Greater Fort Wayne

www.jandrcompany.com

260-414-0510

NEWSPAPER DELIVERY POSITION AVAILABLE

The Waynedale News is looking for an energetic trustworthy individual to deliver newspapers to residences. The route currently available is 750 papers delivered every two weeks. This route is a walking route and will take around 7-8 hours to complete. This route is great for individuals who like to exercise or enjoy walking.

Jordan Cornwell

260-747-5529

The Waynedale News

2505 Lwr Huntington Rd. Fort Wayne, IN

SPRING CLEANUP SERVICES

Total Estate Clean-up, All Types of Tree Works, Stump Grinding & Hauling Services.

The J & R Company

Since 1975

Licensed & Insured

BBB Accredited

Greater Fort Wayne

www.jandrcompany.com

260-414-0510