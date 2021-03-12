ALLEN CO. SPCA & H.O.P.E. FOR ANIMALS ARE NOW “HUMANE FORT WAYNE”

The Allen County SPCA and H.O.P.E. for Animals announced that their organizations have been re-named collectively Humane Fort Wayne.

On January 1, 2021, the two organizations legally merged to become a single, nonprofit entity. To solidify the merger and establish a true joint identity, a team of staff and board leadership, community stakeholders and marketing professionals was chosen to evaluate and select a new name for the organization, and in the end chose Humane Fort Wayne, formally the Humane Society of Greater Fort Wayne.

“It’s a brand new day for animal welfare in Allen County and beyond,” said Executive Director, Jessica Henry. “Not only will our name change reduce confusion between us and others with a similar acronym, but, more importantly, it heralds a true union between our organizations and signals to our entire community that we are so much more than just pet adoption. We believe we are the future of animal welfare in northeast Indiana, and our new name – ‘Humane Fort Wayne’ – is symbolic of our new mission – all of us, working together for the good of animals and humans.”

While the name and look of Humane Fort Wayne is new, all of the programs that have been available for pets (and pet lovers) including adoption, pet retention assistance, low cost spay/neuter, veterinary wellness services and more will continue to be offered.

Additionally, Humane Fort Wayne will continue to operate out of two locations – the shelter (formerly Allen County SPCA), located at 4914 S. Hanna Street, and the clinic (formerly H.O.P.E. for Animals) located at 1333 Maycrest Drive.

Humane Fort Wayne is the city’s only 100% donor-funded, nonprofit animal shelter and low-cost clinic.

Jessica Henry said, “As our city’s oldest animal shelter, combined with our progressive low-cost clinic options and social programs for disadvantaged pets, we look forward to serving this community for decades to come.”

For more information about Humane Fort Wayne’s programs, services and initiatives, visit www.humanefw.org

From adoption and pet retention programs, to spay/neuter and wellness services, to community outreach and education, we work tirelessly to prevent the incidence of euthanasia and to promote the happiness, safety and well-being of pets and the people who love them.