INDIANA SEVERE WEATHER PREPAREDNESS WEEK

The Indiana Broadcasters Association (IBA) in cooperation with the National Weather Service (NWS) is conducting a test of the state Emergency Alert System (EAS) on Tuesday, March 16th at 10:15 a.m. EDT (9:15 CT) that will include a Live Tornado Warning alert.

The 15-minute alert is done to ensure the system is working properly in the event of an actual tornado.

“We’ve already seen extreme weather conditions across the country, recently, and with the season changing, Indiana is preparing for whatever may be in store, locally,” said IBA Executive Director Dave Arland. “Hoosiers depend on EAS alerts to respond appropriately and find safety. With permission from the Federal Communications Commission, broadcasters will be listening for the Live Tornado Warning alert issued by the National Weather Service and alerting our listeners and viewers about the test.”

The test is part of Severe Weather Preparedness Week which runs March 14-20 and includes coordinated efforts to work with residents, businesses, and government agencies across Indiana on preparedness activities.

“Indiana averages over 20 tornadoes each year, along with hundreds of severe thunderstorms that produce damaging winds, large hail, and flash flooding. Hoosiers need to be prepared for all types of severe weather ahead of time and have a plan of action ready to be implemented when severe weather is imminent,” said Sam Lashley, Warning Coordination Meteorologist of the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

“Severe weather preparedness week is the time to think ahead and make plans for what you and your family would do, where you would go, and where you would meet if separated during actual severe weather. The test tornado drill conducted by the National Weather Service and Indiana Broadcasters Association is a great time to practice your plan and talk with your family about safety and sheltering options when actual warnings are issued.”

In the event of severe or inclement weather, the test will be rescheduled and held on the morning of Wednesday, March 17th.