FW SPORT CLUB RESUMES DRIVE-THRU FISH FRIES

A drive-thru Fish Fry will be held in Fort Wayne on Friday, February 26th, starting at 4:30 p.m. Fort Wayne Sport Club, located at 3102 Ardmore Ave in Fort Wayne, will host the event. Orders should be called in to the Clubhouse phone number 260-432-6011, and specific pick-up times can be set. The cut-off time for phone orders is Thursday, February 25th, at noon.

Enjoy the first Sport Club fish dinner in 2021. This drive-thru Fish Fry continues the German dining tradition at Fort Wayne Sport Club, but with a special twist so all can stay safe in these trying times. The cost is $10 for each carry-out fish dinner. They can be ordered ahead of time by calling the Clubhouse at 260-432-6011.

Each delectable meal will include six pieces of fish, scalloped potatoes, coleslaw and chocolate cake, all made fresh and packed up “to go” by members of the Sport Club.

Don’t forget to mark your calendar for the next Fish Fry on Friday, March 26th. The final Fish Fry of the season will take place on Good Friday, April 2nd.

The Fort Wayne Sport Club was founded in 1927 by an active group of soccer players who immigrated to the Fort Wayne area from Germany in the aftermath of World War I. Their immediate goal was ‘the promotion of football (soccer) and German culture’ in the Northeast Indiana area. Today, the Fort Wayne Sport Club is a hub of soccer activity, with programs for recreational and competitive soccer players from age 4-years to 60-and-over. “We are extremely proud of our long history and heritage of encouraging participation in soccer at all levels throughout the area,” stated Dan Kruse, President of Fort Wayne Sport Club. Since 1992, 61 people have been inducted into the Indiana Soccer Hall of Fame. Seven of those 61 are Fort Wayne Sport Club members, the most from any club in the state.