FREE LEGAL HELP FOR THE PUBLIC ON MLK DAY

Hoosiers needing answers to legal questions are invited to a free legal consultation during the Indiana State Bar Association’s annual “Talk to a Lawyer Today” on Jan. 18, 2021. Consultations are provided in-person at numerous statewide locations or via the statewide hotline from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST at 1.800.266.2581.

Individuals will speak with one of the more than 200 attorneys volunteering their time and experience during 10- to 15-minute consultations to answer general questions and offer legal information. In light of the pandemic, attorneys are especially prepared to speak with you about landlord-tenant issues as well as bankruptcy issues. Additional frequently discussed topics include child support, complaints again a city, contract disputes, divorce, employment issues, immigration, and wills and estates.

Members of the ISBA donate their time for this once-a-year program as a tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The program is an opportunity for attorneys statewide to provide free legal consultations to members of the general public who might not otherwise be able to afford the counsel of an attorney.

Please help share this information with the general public who may benefit from free legal counsel. Local phone numbers and potential walk-in locations will be published at www.inbar.org/talktolawyer closer to the date of the event.