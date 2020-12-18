PURDUE MUSICAL TO PRESENT FIRST-EVER VIRTUAL CHRISTMAS SHOW

For the first time in 87 years, Purdue Musical Organizations will present the Purdue Christmas Show as a virtual production. The show will be shared online via the PMO website and social media channels on Dec. 19 and will be available to view through Jan. 1. No tickets or pre-registration are required to view the free performance.

More than 300 student performers – the Purdue Varsity Glee Club, Purduettes, Purdue Bells, University Choir, Heart & Soul and PMO Express – will be featured in the virtual show, titled “A Different Kind of Christmas.”

Protective shields, face masks and social distancing allowed the students and staff to rehearse outdoors underneath tents at Ralph and Bettye Bailey Hall, home of Purdue Musical Organizations. The audio and video elements for the 15 musical numbers featured in this production were rehearsed and recorded separately throughout the fall semester.

“The PMO students and staff worked tirelessly to create an alternate virtual performance so that our viewers can still enjoy this beloved holiday tradition,” says Bill Griffel, the Albert P. Stewart Director of Purdue Musical Organizations and Jack Calhoun Director of the Purdue Varsity Glee Club.

“This year’s show will be quite a departure from our usual Broadway-style performance, but one that we hope you enjoy all the same.”

Griffel expressed thanks to the Protect Purdue Safety Committee partners on campus, as well as the Office of the Provost and Office of Student Life for their support of the students and program – and to many others.

“This performance was funded entirely with donations from the PMO family and Purdue community,” Griffel said. “The virtual production would not have been possible without the generous support from our PMO alumni and donors.”

To share in supporting PMO, go to www.purdue.edu/pmo and click the “Donate” button.

For more than 87 years, Purdue Musical Organizations has proudly served Purdue University as ambassadors of goodwill on campus, across the country and around the world. Purdue Musical Organizations commits to creating and maintaining a community that recognizes and values the inherent worth and dignity of everyone.

To view the virtual Christmas Show performance, visit www.purdue.edu/pmo on December 19.