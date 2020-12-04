Thursday, December 10, 2020
Waynedale Obituaries 

Linda Hammer, 75, passed away on November 22, 2020. She was born in Ft. Wayne, IN on June 19, 1945, the daughter of the late Robert and Cora Bell “Betty” Dollarhite.

Linda grew up in Ft. Wayne and graduated from Southside High School in 1963. She married Guy Hammer in June 22, 1964, they shared 5 children together. Linda and Guy lived in Gary, IN for three years before moving back to Ft. Wayne. They moved their family to Ossian, IN to raise their family in a rural community in 1975.

Linda worked for the U.S. Census Bureau and also worked at Dennis Research and Westat. She enjoyed working, traveling, talking and meeting new people, which her work in market research enabled her to do.

She enjoyed quilting and fine needle point in her spare time. She also enjoyed gambling and was quite competitive.

She is survived by her children; Todd (Lois) Hammer, Tina (Matt) Eisenhart, Terry (Kim) Hammer, Tammy Harmon, Tim (Chrissy) Hammer; father of their children, Guy Hammer; life partner, George Byrd; 6 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Barbara Neilson and Shirley Nichols.

Funeral service was held at 1pm on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 with calling from 12:30 to 1pm at C.M. Sloan and Sons Funeral Home. Visitation was held from 5 pm to 7:30 pm on Monday, November 30, 2020 also at the funeral home. Burial took place in Riverview Cemetery, Churubusco, IN.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.

