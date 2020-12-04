Thursday, December 10, 2020
CONGRATULATIONS TO THE ‘CHRIST THE TEACHER’ AWARD WINNER

Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School is pleased to announce this year’s Christ the Teacher Award to 4th grade teacher, Mrs. Jessica Patton. The Christ the Teacher Award (formerly known as Light of Learning Award) is an annual award given to teachers based upon a nomination process. Mrs. Patton has been teaching at Saint Elizabeth for 5 years. She motivates her students and leads by Christ’s example. Creative, innovative and compassionate are words that come to mind when thinking of Mrs. Patton. We congratulate her, for she is most deserving of this award!

