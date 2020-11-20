“ART GONE WILD” TO SUPPORT LOCAL ANIMAL SANCTUARY

Trubble Brewing is kicking off the holiday season on Black Friday hosting an event “ Art Gone Wild” featuring artwork created by the exotic animals at

Black Pine Animal Sanctuary and the keepers who work with the animals to create their masterpieces.

Animal art is an enrichment activity used to engage the animals at Black Pine. Art is created using non-toxic paint. Each piece is a unique creation which is then sold through the gift shop or in this case as a fundraiser to help offset the cost of caring for the over 95 exotic animals that call Black Pine home.

The public is invited to attend the artist launch event Friday, November 27, 2020 from 6-9pm at Trubble Brewing where artwork by the tigers, primates, bears and reptiles will be on display. “Art Gone Wild” features a silent auction, individual canvases for sale, and 10% of all funds generated from food sales will be donated back to the sanctuary. “Art Gone Wild” is a five-week show at Trubble Brewing running from November 20 through December 27th.

This is a free event for all ages, however a reservation is recommended to ensure you get a spot! To reserve a table call Trubble Brewing at 260-267-6082. All funds raised will directly benefit the Black Pine Animal Sanctuary, a 501(c)3 not-for-profit.