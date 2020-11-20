TRAILS RECORD HIGH USE

Residents continued to utilize our trail system in October and trail counts reached an all-time high for the month at 58,752. The previous high count for October was in 2016 with 54,187. The data comes from 14 infrared trail counters that track usage.

“I’m encouraged that so many people are enjoying our trails, especially during this pandemic when options for entertainment are so limited,” said Mayor Tom Henry. “We’re committed to providing safe connectivity as one of many quality of life amenities that will make our community healthier.”

“As we head into winter, we expect elevated trail use to continue,” said Greenways and Trails Manager Dawn Ritchie. “Please remember to be careful after snow and ice events, especially on bridges and boardwalks. If snow depths reach 3 inches or more, the City will remove snow on heavily travelled sections of the trail network, especially near schools, parks and popular destinations.”

Important guidelines:

• Obey all traffic signals and signage.

• Keep to the right and pass on the left.

• Stay on the trails and do not enter private property or yards.

• Stop for cross traffic.

• Pick up after your pet.

• Don’t litter.

• Bicyclists need to call out or use a bell before passing.

• Bicyclists should pull just off the trail if they have to stop.

The City of Fort Wayne’s Greenways began as part of the Parks and Recreation Department. From 1975 to 2005, the Parks Department built the Rivergreenway. In 2005, as interest grew and more residents began using the trails, the current City Greenways and Trails Department moved to the Public Works Division, a fitting move as the community’s view of trails shifted from recreation to active transportation.