MILLION DREAMS NATURE TRAIL GETS A BIG CHECK!

Fort Wayne Trails, Inc. (FWT) is excited to announce that the Ropchan Foundation has awarded $9,000 for the Million Dreams Nature Trail to be built at Paul Harding Junior High School (PHJH).

This trail will be located on the abandoned ball fields and wooded lot behind Paul Harding Junior High, located near Wayne Trace and Adams Center Road in southeast Allen County.

The Million Dreams Nature Trails was first imagined by the all-girls robotics club at PHJH. This team of 7th and 8th graders competed with their trail project proposal at the IVY tech FIRST robotics championship in 2019, and were the overall winners of the invitational. They advanced to the state level and worked with FWT to prepare a formal proposal for the competition, placing 1st out of 48 teams.

The students are excited that the project will benefit their campus and the community at large.

The ½ mile of natural-surface trail through the woods and the mile of paved trails through native prairie will transform the area into a space for robotic experiments, science classes, and physical education. It will be open to the public and the paved section will be ADA accessible.

This section will eventually become a trailhead for the Six-Mile Creek Trail that will connect New Haven and southeast Fort Wayne to the Rivergreenway by Tillman Park.

Through a large volunteer effort, the natural-surface trail is already complete. Funds are still being raised to pave the trail through the prairie.

Anthony Juliano, chair of FWT says: “Fort Wayne Trails is grateful to the Ropchan Foundation for helping make the ‘Million Dreams Nature Trail’ possible. We’re inspired by the Paul Harding Junior High students who originally conceived of the trail and appreciative of East Allen County Schools and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources for their support. This has been a truly collaborative effort and it will go a long way toward helping us realize the vision for the Six-Mile Creek Trail.”

For more information and to donate go to: www.fwtrails.org, or call the office directly at 260-969-0079.