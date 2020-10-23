LOCAL TEEN PLACES 2ND AT 2020 NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP FISHING TOURNAMENT

Local Homestead High School senior, Jaxton Orr, 17, continues to set the bar with his fishing skills. Orr’s success in 2019 earned him an invitation to the elite level 2020 Kayak Bass Fishing National Championship on Lake Guntersville in Scottsboro, Alabama where he finished in 2nd place in a field of 281 of the best kayak anglers in the country. This prestigious event is a 3-day event and was held October 7-9. Orr led the field on day 1 with 92.75 inches. Orr also took 2nd place of 224 anglers in the 2020 KBF Challenge Series Championship.

Pin 26 Shares