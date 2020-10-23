INDOT LAUNCHES ONLINE PUBLIC SURVEY FOR STATE RAIL PLAN

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is now accepting public comments in a new online survey to update the Indiana State Rail Plan.

The general public and rail stakeholders are encouraged to take the survey and share their opinions on today’s rail system in Indiana and what it could look like in the future.

The online survey (www.surveymonkey.com/r/INSRP20) takes about 15 minutes to complete. A link to the survey can also be found on the INDOT website at www.in.gov/indot.

The state rail plan will guide INDOT’s efforts to:

• Maintain and improve the rail transportation system,

• Support the movement of freight and passengers in Indiana, and

• Strengthen the state’s economy and raise the quality of life for its citizens.

Federal law requires an update to the state’s rail plan every four years. The previous rail plan was released in 2017.

For more on the state rail plan survey, project updates and events, visit www.rail.indot.in.gov