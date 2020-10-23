WHITE-THROATED & WHITE-CROWNED, RARE BIRDS – Life In The Outdoors

A white-throated sparrow is a rare bird to me. It has always been a rare bird to me. Its nesting range is Massachusetts and northern New York north into the evergreen forests of northern Canada, well north of my home in northern Iowa when I was a boy or my home now in northern Indiana. Its winter range is south of Iowa and Indiana, the southern states of the U.S. and farther south. I saw a white-throated sparrow a few times in Iowa when I was a boy and I’ve seen a white-throated sparrow a few times in Indiana. Each time has been a special sighting. I haven’t seen a white-throated sparrow recently, but I have seen a magazine article about it and that prompted me to write about it.

A white-throated sparrow is a strikingly marked bird. It’s brown on the back wings and tail, like other sparrows, but it has a white throat, of course, a touch of yellow between each eye and the bill, a white line from each eye to the back of the head, and another white line on the top of its head.

Though the white-throated sparrow is striking in appearance I remember it as much for its call as the way it looks, two whistled notes, then three notes repeated three times. To American birders, most of them anyway, a white-throat is calling “Old Sam Peabody, Peabody, Peabody.” Canadians have a different connotation of the white-throated sparrow’s call. To a Canadian it’s calling “Oh sweet Canada, Canada, Canada.” There’s yet a third version for the white-throated sparrows call. This one, “Sow wheat Peverly, Peverly, Peverly,” is attributed to a farmer, naturally named Peverly, who was deciding whether to plant wheat or some other crop. He did plant wheat, according to folklore, had a bumper crop, and has been guided by the white-throated sparrow every year since. And what has he done when he hasn’t heard a white-throat? Planted something other than wheat, I assume.

In those evergreen forests where they nest, white-throated sparrows spend much of the time on the ground, like towhees. There they scratch at the vegetation and fallen leaves and feed on the seeds and insects they uncover. A diet of seeds, largely weed seeds, and insects makes it a useful bird to us.

White-throated sparrows feed on the ground and nest on the ground, usually, often in burnt over clearings. Occasionally, I read, a pair of white-throats will nest in a low bush, usually along a stream or the border a of marsh. The nest is made of coarse grass and strips of bark and moss and lined with grass. A clutch is four or five eggs.

I’ve never seen a white-throated sparrow’s nest. I’ve never seen a white-throated sparrow in a forest. When I’ve seen a white-throat its always been on one of my bird feeders or on the ground beneath a feeder.

There’s another sparrow that’s very similar to the white-throated. It too has a white throat and a white line behind each eye and white on top of its head, a sparrow-like brown streaked back and wings and a brown tail. It’s also a northern nester, even farther north in eastern Canada than the white-throat. In the west, however, particularly in the Rocky Mountains, it nests farther south.

