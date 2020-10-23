AREA SCHOOLS KICK OFF 6TH ANNUAL ‘U CAN CRUSH HUNGER’ COMPETITION

For the sixth year, Community Harvest Food Bank and seven area schools are partnering in a food drive competition to benefit families in northeast Indiana. University of Saint Francis, Indiana Tech, Huntington University, PFW, Manchester University, Ivy Tech Fort Wayne and Warsaw, and Trine University are raising food and funds with a goal of collecting 50,000 pounds of food for the holidays. Generous sponsors for the event include Two Men and a Truck, Steel Dynamics, Barrett McNagny LLP, Dickmeyer Boyce Financial Management, Premier Bank, Aalco Distributing, and Blaze Pizza.

Last year, 57,263 pounds of food were collected, which provided 47,700 meals to families experiencing hardship. The University of Saint Francis won the trophy for most food and monetary donations collected in 2019, with a total of 20,529 pounds.

All food donated is weighed, and each dollar donated counts as four pounds toward the winning school’s total. The 2020 U Can Crush Hunger event will run October 26th through November 12th. Community members who would like to support their school of choice in this competition can visit www.CHFB.org for more details on how to donate securely online or in person.

“Since its inception in 2015, U Can Crush Hunger has raised more than 217,000 pounds of food,” said Maia Pfeffer, Community Engagement Coordinator, Community Harvest Food Bank. “We look forward to building on last year’s record-breaking momentum as we welcome new competitors Trine University and Ivy Tech Warsaw.”

“It’s been a tough year, but we are hopeful that this friendly competition will continue to increase our resources,” said John Wolf, CEO, Community Harvest Food Bank. “The goal of 50,000 pounds will be very important as we work to meet the demands this time of year. A year ago we gave out 13.8 million pounds, but this year we distributed more than 17.1 million pounds, a substantial increase given the COVID-19 situation. We’re grateful for the support of the universities and Two Men & A Truck to help ensure another successful campaign.”

Established in 1983, Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana, Inc. feeds 21,100 people every week. Last year, CHFB distributed 17.1 million pounds of food to nearly 80,000 unique individuals. Donna Van Vlerah serves as Board Chair, Carmen Cumberland serves as Executive President, and John Wolf serves as the Chief Executive Officer. Community Harvest is one of 200 Feeding America member food banks in the United States, and one of 11 regional members of Feeding Indiana’s Hungry. Community Harvest feeds hungry people in the nine counties of northeast Indiana. For more information, please visit www.chfb.org.