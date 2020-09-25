DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AWARENESS MONTH EVENTS

Flowers on the River is a free, annual service organized by YWCA Northeast Indiana to honor victims, survivors, and anyone who has been affected by domestic violence. Flowers on the River will take place at Lawton Park on Monday, October 5 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Event participants will hear a survivor’s story, witness Mayor Tom Henry read a proclamation acknowledging the reality of domestic violence in Fort Wayne, and participate in a procession to the Martin Luther King Jr. bridge. At the bridge, we will toss purple carnations in the river to honor and acknowledge those who have been affected by domestic violence in our community.

YWCA Northeast invites you to join us for Flowers on the River; please register here: ywcanein.com/flowers (registration is free). Social distancing will be observed at the event and masks are recommended.

If you are looking for other ways to get involved in Domestic Violence Awareness Month, consider these other events from YWCA Northeast Indiana:

Chalk it Up! Due to COVID-19, we are encouraging participants to Chalk it Up! on local sidewalks or hold an event at their own business. All you need is some sidewalk chalk and the desire to spread awareness about domestic violence. Check out YWCA’s toolkit for inspiration and details: ywcanein.com/dvam

Peace Storytime Utilize YWCA’s toolkit for ideas about how to hold a peace story-time with the children in your life where you can share with them the values of peace and nonviolence through storybooks and activities.

Purple Fridays Spread awareness about domestic violence awareness month by wearing purple on Fridays! Ask coworkers, friends, and family members to join you and together we can start conversations about domestic violence.

24th Annual Circle Event YWCA’s Circle is in its 24th year and will be a virtual event like none other! Join us for an immersive journey down the yellow brick road where we will hear a powerful story and engage with timeless characters. Visit ywcanein.com/circle to register today!

YWCA Northeast Indiana offers a comprehensive continuum of services for victims of domestic violence, including a 24/7 crisis line and shelter, Advocates for shelter residents and community members, free therapy, and more. Visit ywcanein.com to learn more.