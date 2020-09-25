Tuesday, September 29, 2020
HOOSIERS HAVE UNTIL OCTOBER 5TH TO REGISTER TO VOTE

The Waynedale News Staff

September 22nd was National Voter Registration Day. Are you registered to vote? If you want to have your say in the upcoming November 3rd General Election, you must register to vote by October 5th.

Citizens can register to vote by visiting www.IndianaVoters.com, or can submit an application to register in person at their local county clerk’s office.

IndianaVoters.com also allows Hoosiers to confirm their voter registration, look up their polling place, get driving directions to their polling location, find out who’s on their ballot, track their absentee ballot application, and contact local election officials.

In order to be eligible to register to vote, you must:
• Be a citizen of the United States,
• Be at least 18 years old by Election Day,
• Have lived in your precinct for at least 30 days before the election; and
• Not currently be imprisoned after being convicted of a crime.

“I encourage all Hoosiers to make it to the polls this November,” said Secretary Lawson. “Voting is a precious right for Americans – by exercising that right, we ensure our voices are heard in government. Registering only takes a few minutes and can be done online at any time.”

Voters with questions can call the Hoosier Voter Hotline at 866-IN-1-VOTE.

