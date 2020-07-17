TURNSTONE RAISES OVER $44,000 & RAFFLES 1970 CORVETTE

Daniel Quisenberry from Marquette Heights, Illinois is the new owner of a Top Flight award-winning 1970 Chevy Corvette Stingray, after being drawn as the winning raffle ticket in Turnstone’s annual fundraiser. Proceeds from this raffle ensure thousands of children and adults with disabilities receive vital therapies and services at Turnstone.

Funds raised through Turnstone’s Annual Corvette Raffle support people with disabilities through Turnstone’s comprehensive therapeutic, educational, wellness, sports, and recreation programs.

The classic Corvette features a rare green exterior, tan interior, and white soft convertible top. The Corvette also has a 300 HP V8 engine and a 4-speed manual transmission.

Corvette fans and Turnstone supporters from around the state did not allow the ongoing pandemic to dampen their excitement of this annual event. Despite unprecedented challenges, Turnstone raised over $44,000 from the sale of 5,831 tickets to those hoping to buy their winning chance of becoming the new owner of the vintage Corvette.