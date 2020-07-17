July 17, 2020 – Local Ads

BUY – SELL

Fabric – Vintage Quilts – Craft Kits

Contact: Born Again Quilts

260-515-9445 or bornagainquilts@frontier.com

By appointment only. My place or your’s!

ATTENDANT NEEDED

ULTRA CLEAN LAUNDRY FT WAYNE

PART TIME M-F 10-2 & 5-10 SAT & SUN 9-3 & 3-10 MINIMUM WAGE

260-755-6624

6611 BLUFFTON RD FORT WAYNE, IN

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

YOUR AD HERE!

Classified Ads are $20 for first 25 words.

50 cents per word after.

Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com

Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline.

WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING

For professional cleaning.

Call today and ask for William.

260-438-9502

JOE’S LAWN CARE – FREE ESTIMATES

Quality lawn care (mowing, trimming, edging). Please call 260-450-7759 for a free estimate or to schedule a mowing. References available.

STAGE ON TRAILER – FOR SALE

This stage/ platform was custom built on a trailer, movable from event to event. Recently re-decked. 24’ x 8’ or can be expanded to 24’ x 12’ by bolting on 3 sections. $3500 Call 260-747-4535 for details.

CONSTRUCTION SPECIALIST

Complete Remodeling, Room Additions, Pole Barns, Garages, Roofing, Masonry, Concrete & More.

The J & R Company

Since 1975

Licensed & Insured

BBB Accredited

Greater Fort Wayne

www.jandrcompany.com

260-414-0510

LOCAL HONEY

Our honey is raw, local (from Fort Wayne & Waynedale Hives) and packed with pollen and nutrients from the area.

Honey is a great natural sweetener and sugar replacement. It is also said to help with seasonal allergies. Order Online At SouthwestHoney.com

PARKING LOT CONSTRUCTION & DRIVEWAY SPECIALIST

Asphalt Paving, Crack Fill, Sealing & Stripping. All Types Of Concrete Work, 24 Hour Service, Custom Traffic Signs & Banners, Posts, Maintenance Contracts.

The J & R Company

Since 1975

Licensed & Insured

BBB Accredited

Greater Fort Wayne

www.jandrcompany.com

260-414-0510

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

SUMMER CLEANUP SERVICES

Total Estate Clean-up, All Types of Tree Works, Stump Grinding, Mowing & Hauling Services.

The J & R Company

Since 1975

Licensed & Insured

BBB Accredited

Greater Fort Wayne

www.jandrcompany.com

260-414-0510