July 17, 2020 – Local Ads
BUY – SELL
Fabric – Vintage Quilts – Craft Kits
Contact: Born Again Quilts
260-515-9445 or bornagainquilts@frontier.com
By appointment only. My place or your’s!
ATTENDANT NEEDED
ULTRA CLEAN LAUNDRY FT WAYNE
PART TIME M-F 10-2 & 5-10 SAT & SUN 9-3 & 3-10 MINIMUM WAGE
260-755-6624
6611 BLUFFTON RD FORT WAYNE, IN
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
YOUR AD HERE!
Classified Ads are $20 for first 25 words.
50 cents per word after.
Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com
Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline.
WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning.
Call today and ask for William.
260-438-9502
JOE’S LAWN CARE – FREE ESTIMATES
Quality lawn care (mowing, trimming, edging). Please call 260-450-7759 for a free estimate or to schedule a mowing. References available.
STAGE ON TRAILER – FOR SALE
This stage/ platform was custom built on a trailer, movable from event to event. Recently re-decked. 24’ x 8’ or can be expanded to 24’ x 12’ by bolting on 3 sections. $3500 Call 260-747-4535 for details.
CONSTRUCTION SPECIALIST
Complete Remodeling, Room Additions, Pole Barns, Garages, Roofing, Masonry, Concrete & More.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
LOCAL HONEY
Our honey is raw, local (from Fort Wayne & Waynedale Hives) and packed with pollen and nutrients from the area.
Honey is a great natural sweetener and sugar replacement. It is also said to help with seasonal allergies. Order Online At SouthwestHoney.com
PARKING LOT CONSTRUCTION & DRIVEWAY SPECIALIST
Asphalt Paving, Crack Fill, Sealing & Stripping. All Types Of Concrete Work, 24 Hour Service, Custom Traffic Signs & Banners, Posts, Maintenance Contracts.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
SUMMER CLEANUP SERVICES
Total Estate Clean-up, All Types of Tree Works, Stump Grinding, Mowing & Hauling Services.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
- SUMMER NOISE EXPOSURE CAN LEAD TO PERMANENT HEARING LOSS - July 17, 2020
- SUMMER GARDENING TIPS FOR WHEN THE WEATHER HEATS UP – Green-Thumb Gardener - July 17, 2020
- July 17, 2020 – Local Ads - July 17, 2020