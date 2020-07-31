ILLEGAL DUMPING CAUSES THREAT TO COMMUNITY PROGRAM

The Allen County Department of Environmental Management (ACDEM) is seeking Allen County Residents’ help to ensure the future of Community Recycling Drop-off Sites. The program is being threatened by illegal dumping of items at the sites which poses a danger to the public and employees.

The Community Recycling Drop-off Program has been available to County residents for nearly 30 years, but an increase in items being deposited after hours is causing ACDEM to consider whether it can continue. Illegal Dumping of items at the sites is a fineable offense.

Residents are advised to follow recycling guidelines and only use the sites when attendants are present. The Community Recycling Drop-Off Program offers no-cost recycling services at 6 locations throughout Allen County:

Stellhorn Village – 4522 Maplecrest Rd. Fort Wayne, IN 46815

Little River Wetlands Project – 5000 Smith Rd. Fort Wayne, Fort Wayne IN 46804

The former site of Byron Health Center – 12101 Lima Road, Fort Wayne IN 46818

Behind Kroger at Southgate Plaza – 281 Pettit Ave. Fort Wayne, IN 46806.

Leo-Cedarville – 14701 Schwartz Rd. Grabill, IN 46741

Monroeville – 110 ½ South St., Monroeville, IN 46773 (located behind Allen County Library)



Each location is open Tuesday through Saturday from 8:00AM to 4:30PM. The Monroeville location is available for drop-off anytime.

Accepted Recyclable items include:

Aluminum cans, Cardboard, glass, paper, Paperboard, Plastics numbered 1-7, and steel cans.

For questions about proper disposal of items, residents can visit acwastewatcher.org or call ACDEM at (260)449-7878.