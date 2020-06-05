MINI 4-H CLUB MEMBERS SEND POSTCARD OF SUPPORT TO VETERANS

The Southwest Stewards 4-H Club had big plans for their first official year as a new Club in Allen County. And, a community service project was on that list! However, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the area, it all changed – including the opportunity to work out in the community in May. But, this new Club was not going to let the virus stop all efforts to positively impact the community in some way. So, they began a project – remotely – and carried out this labor of love by creating, designing or coloring 80 handmade cards for local Veterans. Even the youngest Mini 4-H Club members, grades K-3, contributed in a big way by submitting nearly 75% of the cards completed. The package of cards was successfully delivered on Saturday, May 30th, 2020 to the Veterans at Liberty Landing in Fort Wayne. The Southwest Stewards 4-H Club is composed of 19 members and 3 volunteers and would normally host monthly meetings January – June.

