VIRTUAL GRADUATIONS TO PREMIERE MID JUNE

The virtual graduations created for the Fort Wayne Community Schools Class of 2020 will premiere on FWCS’ YouTube channel (youtube.com/c/FWCommunitySchools) the week of June 22. The videos include a slide show of all the graduates, as well as speeches from the valedictorian, salutatorian, principal and District administrators.

Each high school will have its own premiere, starting at 7 p.m. on the school’s designated day. The graduations will be available on the YouTube channel for later viewing, as well.

Premieres will air:

• Monday, June 22 – Wayne High School

• Tuesday, June 23 – North Side High School

• Wednesday, June 24 – Northrop High School

• Thursday, June 25 – Snider High School

• Friday, June 26 – South Side High School

