ALLEN COUNTY SPCA EXCEEDS GOAL FOR #GIVINGTUESDAYNOW

On May 5th, the Allen County SPCA not only reached, but exceeded their Giving Tuesday Now goal, with a total raised of $58,466.50 in 24 hours! Thanks to anonymous gifts promising to double and even triple (for a few hours) donor dollars, the Allen County SPCA set a goal to raise at least $25,000 on May 5, 2020. With the matching funds added, the shelter raised about $8,000 over their goal.

“We are sincerely humbled by this community’s generous support of the Allen County SPCA, now more than ever. We are beyond grateful to the original donors who offered the match dollars, and to every individual and company who joined in to help us meet and exceed our goal. Simply put, this outpouring of love from our supporters will result in a lot more lifesaving at the Allen County SPCA,” says Jessica Henry, Executive Director of the Allen County SPCA.

The funds raised will make up for the revenue the Allen County SPCA lost while they were closed to the public for adoptions and were, instead, caring for the pets of those directly impacted either medically or financially by COVID-19 – at no charge to those pet owners.



To learn more about the Allen County SPCA and our adoption program, visit www.AllenCountySPCA.org.

For more details on the #GivingTuesday movement, visit www.GivingTuesday.org.