March 27, 2020 – Local Ads
SPRING CLEAN UPS
In need of your Yard or Parking Area cleaned up? We handle complete blowoffs and haul away of leaves! LoyaltyLawnService@outlook.com Family Owned Company
OFFICE SPACE FOR LEASE
Highly Visible Office Space for Lease in Waynedale on Lower Huntington Rd. 2000 SqFt+ for lease. Space on 1st floor and 2nd floor as well as storage in basement of office. Contact Jon 260-403-2961
LOCAL HONEY
Our honey is raw, local (from Fort Wayne & Waynedale Hives) and packed with pollen and nutrients from the area.
Honey is a great natural sweetener and sugar replacement.
It is also said to help with seasonal allergies.
Order Online At SouthwestHoney.com
Or pickup at The Waynedale News
2505 Lwr Huntington Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46809
ALL AREA MOWING
Lawn Mowing
City-wide
Low Prices!
341-9848
NOW TAKING APPLICATIONS
The Town of Ossian is accepting applications for a full-time General Maintenance Employee and a part-time Seasonal Mower.
Applicants must be 18 years or older and have a valid license. Job descriptions and applications are available at the Ossian Town Hall 507 N. Jefferson St. Ossian, IN (260-622-4251) or at www.ossianin.com under ‘Important Notices.’ Application deadline is April 1, 2020. An Equal Opportunity Employer.
ENJOY WRITING OR LOOKING FOR JOURNALISM EXPERIENCE?
This is a great opportunity for you to help our community and see your name in print.
We are looking for local news writers as well as original entertainment based authors.
Please call 260-747-4535 for more info.
CONSTRUCTION SPECIALIST
Complete Remodeling, Room Additions, Pole Barns, Garages, Roofing, Masonry, Concrete & More.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
STAGE ON TRAILER
FOR SALE
This stage/ platform was custom built on a trailer, movable from event to event. Recently re-decked. 24’ x 8 or can be expanded to 24’ x 12’ by bolting on 3 sections (see photos). $3500 Call 260-747-4535 for details.
FRIAR ENTERPRISES
Call us for landscape maintenance, lawn mowing, landscaping, bobcat service, dump truck service, snow removal, estate cleanup and all types of hauling/cleanup work.
We also deliver all types of landscape materials, boulders and driveway stone.
Serving the community since 1985.
747-7014
LAWN MOWING
Weekly lawn mowing, fertilizing and rolling lawns.
Residential and commercial.
Reasonable rates.
Over 30 years experience.
For a FREE estimate call 625-6904 Ask for Ron
NEWSPAPER DELIVERY POSITION AVAILABLE
The Waynedale News is looking for an individual to deliver newspapers to residences. The route is 750 papers delivered every two weeks. This route is a walking route and will take around 7-8 hours to complete. This route is great for individuals who like to exercise or enjoy walking.
Jordan Cornwell
260-747-5529
The Waynedale News
2505 Lwr Huntington Rd. Fort Wayne, IN
SPRING CLEANUP SERVICES
Total Estate Clean-up, All Types of Tree Works, Stump Grinding, Snow Removal & Hauling Services.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
