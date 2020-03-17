LOCAL METEOROLOGISTS TO SPEAK AT SEVERE WEATHER SEMINAR

A local organization invites anyone who is interested in weather to attend a free severe weather seminar. The Allen County branch of the national Amateur Radio Emergency Service® (ACARES), in collaboration with the Allen County Office of Homeland Security, will host the inaugural Allen County Severe Weather Seminar at the Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza, Fort Wayne, Saturday, March 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET.

Scheduled speakers include meteorologists from ABC21, Fort Wayne’s NBC, Fox 55 and WANE 15, as well as experienced, volunteer storm spotters. The event will include two sessions. From 10 a.m. to noon, speakers will present a basic storm spotter class, which will prepare attendees to recognize and report severe weather phenomena to benefit public safety. From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., speakers will cover more advanced topics, including obtaining and interpreting forecast data. People may register for either or both sessions. A break from noon to 1 p.m. will allow attendees to visit nearby restaurants for lunch.

The seminar is free and open to the general public, but seating is limited. ACARES therefore requests all who plan to attend, to register in advance at www.eventbrite.com/e/allen-county-severe-weather-seminar-3282020-tickets-95522539487.

“This seminar will help anyone gain the knowledge they need to help protect their communities from severe weather, such as tornadoes,” said Jim Moehring, emergency coordinator (team leader), ACARES. “The morning session is suitable for anyone interested in severe weather, including those with no previous training on the topic. The afternoon session will dig deeper, to help people who’ve received the basic training become even more knowledgeable.”

Moehring said the “ground truth” that volunteer spotters provide is essential to the process through which the National Weather Service (NWS) issues storm warnings. He pointed out that this remains true despite advances in technology.

** Since the original announcement, this event has since been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Please see www.facebook.com/AllenCoARES/ for more details**