MILITARY BIBLESTICK DONATION SUPPORTS LOCAL TROOPS

Members of Waynedale United Methodist Church present 25 Military Biblesticks to the 122nd Fighter Wing Chaplains’ office. Pictured are from L to R: SrA Sydney Daniels, TSgt Beth Robison, Camille Garrison, Pastor Ted Jansen, Lt Col Michael Frese (Wing Chaplain), MSgt Aaron Springer (Superintendent), Capt Gregory Bruner, and Maj David Meinzen.

Members of Waynedale United Methodist Church learned about an important program providing real hope for our military heroes. The Military BibleStick reaches service men and women, deployed in some of the most dangerous areas of the world, with God’s Word in audio. It can go with them and sustain them in even the most difficult circumstances.

The BibleStick contains the entire Audio Drama New Testament and selected Psalms chosen specifically for our warriors, yet it’s only about the size of a pack of chewing gum. Designed to military specifications for safe and discreet use in low-light conditions, they run on a single AAA battery.

The Waynedale UMC Joyful Hearts group collected enough donations at a summer potluck to purchase six devices. Pastor Ted Jansen suggested offering the entire congregation an opportunity to donate during Sunday worship. He shared “We can bless the men and women who serve our country in some small way.”

With the combined contributions, Waynedale UMC was able to recently donate 25 Military Biblesticks to the 122nd Fighter Wing Chaplains office during a presentation held in the chapel of the 122nd.

Lieutenant Colonel Michael Frese, Wing Chaplain, states “We are pleased to offer this option to our Airmen who are about to deploy overseas. We always receive strong interest in the MP3 BibleSticks during deployment so people don’t have to carry along a heavy Bible with them. These units are lightweight and easy to carry in a pocket or backpack.”

For those readers interested in purchasing Military Biblesticks for family members, friends or to make a donation for one of the troops, please visit www.militarybiblestick.com