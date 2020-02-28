MDA SHAMROCKS CAMPAIGN PARTNERS WITH LOCAL BUSINESSES

More than 200 Indiana convenience stores, restaurants, and businesses throughout the State of Indiana are raising funds to help transform the lives of children and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases during the 38th annual MDA Shamrocks program to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).

Businesses partnering with MDA this year for the iconic Shamrocks program include: Pak-a-Sak Convenience Stores; Bellman Oil Bell-Mart Stores; Herdrich Petroleum shell, Marathon, and Countrymark Stores; Freedom Oil Freedom Express Stores; Richards Restaurants; Save-A-Lot Grocery Stores; Martin’s Supermarkets; Gallahan Travel Plaza; Jiffy Lube Service Stations; Frickers: Houchens IGA Grocery Stores; Circle S Marts; and Pride C Citgo Gas Marts.

From March 1 to March 31, these businesses are adding an iconic paper Shamrock (pinup) to their purchase at check out for just a $1, $5 or a larger contribution. These businesses join tens of thousands of other retail locations throughout the country in this year’s program — the nation’s largest St. Patrick’s Day-themed fundraiser.

The MDA Shamrocks will be displayed on ceilings and walls in stores across the State of Indiana and every community, visually declaring steadfast support to fund research and care for children and adults living with neuromuscular diseases that severely weaken muscle strength and mobility.

“Every Shamrock sold is a symbol of how we are making our move to transform the lives of children and adults with neuromuscular diseases, especially now that we’re seeing the impact of MDA’s investment in research resulting in treatments,” said Joe Pickard, Executive Director of the Indiana District MDA. “Thanks to the generosity of these businesses, employees, and customers, we can help MDA fund the world’s best scientific and clinical researchers to find lifesaving treatment, care and support programs. What started in a local pub 38 years ago has since grown to 20,000 retail locations nationwide and has raised more than $330 million for MDA to provide the families it serves with critical resources and support to fulfill life goals.”

The MDA Shamrocks program benefits the organization’s shared mission to fund groundbreaking research across diseases and provide families with the highest quality care from the best doctors in the country, including best in class multidisciplinary care at the MDA Care Center at IU Health Riley Hospital for Children and IU Health Neuroscience Center in Indianapolis. Funds raised also make MDA Summer Camp possible for more than 280 area children. MDA Summer Camp provides the opportunity for children to learn vital life skills, make life-long friendships and experience independence, at no cost to their families at Bradford Woods in Martinsville, IN.

Recent major medical and scientific advancements including the development of eight new drugs that are now available treatment options, and the promise of more to come, make today the most unprecedented time in the history of neuromuscular disease research and care — made possible in part by the funds raised and support given over the years to the MDA Shamrocks program.

To learn more about the 2020 MDA Shamrocks program and how to get involved, contact Executive Director, Joe Pickard at 317-531-3715 or jpickard@mdausa.org, or visit mda.org/shamrocks.