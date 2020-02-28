Feb. 28, 2020 – Local Ads

FREE GOSPEL MUSIC VIDEOS

If you love southern gospel music especially Gaither Homecoming videos. I will give you part or all of the VHS and CD videos, first come, first serve. 747-2697 Kingston Assisted Living Winchester Road – Wayne Johnson

_________________

DOWNTOWN PART-TIME PARKING CASHIER

Downtown Ft. Wayne locations; working AM and PM shifts; stand and sit for extended periods of time; light manual labor (picking up trash, clean windows, etc.). Accurately figure time and parking fees. Be friendly and courteous. Apply in person at: Light & Breuning, Inc., 912 Lawrence Drive, Ft. Wayne, IN 46804 or by email at charrell@lbpark.com.

_________________

SPRING CLEAN UPS

In need of your Yard or Parking Area cleaned up? We handle complete blowoffs and haul away of leaves! LoyaltyLawnService@outlook.com Family Owned Company

_________________

NOW TAKING APPLICATIONS

The Town of Ossian is accepting applications for a full-time General Maintenance Employee and a part-time Seasonal Mower.

Applicants must be 18 years or older and have a valid license. Job descriptions and applications are available at the Ossian Town Hall 507 N. Jefferson St. Ossian, IN (260-622-4251) or at www.ossianin.com under ‘Important Notices.’ Application deadline is April 1, 2020. An Equal Opportunity Employer.

_________________

RUMMAGE SALE

Friday, March 20th, 8-5pm;

Saturday, March 21st, 8-noon;

Bag Sale: Saturday

St. John Lutheran Church, Flatrock

In gym: 12912 Franke Rd., Monroeville, 46773

_________________

LOCAL HONEY

Our honey is raw, local (from Fort Wayne & Waynedale Hives) and packed with pollen and nutrients from the area.

Honey is a great natural sweetener and sugar replacement.

It is also said to help with seasonal allergies.

Order Online At SouthwestHoney.com Or pickup at The Waynedale News

2505 Lwr Huntington Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46809

_________________

YOUR AD HERE – JUST $20

Visit The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com for more details.

_________________

FRIAR ENTERPRISES

Call us for landscape maintenance, lawn mowing, landscaping, bobcat service, dump truck service, snow removal, estate cleanup and all types of hauling/cleanup work.

We also deliver all types of landscape materials, boulders and driveway stone.

Serving the community since 1985.

747-7014

_________________

CONSTRUCTION SPECIALIST

Complete Remodeling, Room Additions, Pole Barns, Garages, Roofing, Masonry, Concrete & More.

The J & R Company

Since 1975

Licensed & Insured

BBB Accredited

Greater Fort Wayne

www.jandrcompany.com

260-414-0510

_________________

WINTER CLEANUP SERVICES

Total Estate Clean-up, All Types of Tree Works, Stump Grinding, Snow Removal & Hauling Services.

The J & R Company

Since 1975

Licensed & Insured

BBB Accredited

Greater Fort Wayne

www.jandrcompany.com

260-414-0510

_________________