Feb. 28, 2020 – Local Ads
FREE GOSPEL MUSIC VIDEOS
If you love southern gospel music especially Gaither Homecoming videos. I will give you part or all of the VHS and CD videos, first come, first serve. 747-2697 Kingston Assisted Living Winchester Road – Wayne Johnson
_________________
DOWNTOWN PART-TIME PARKING CASHIER
Downtown Ft. Wayne locations; working AM and PM shifts; stand and sit for extended periods of time; light manual labor (picking up trash, clean windows, etc.). Accurately figure time and parking fees. Be friendly and courteous. Apply in person at: Light & Breuning, Inc., 912 Lawrence Drive, Ft. Wayne, IN 46804 or by email at charrell@lbpark.com.
_________________
SPRING CLEAN UPS
In need of your Yard or Parking Area cleaned up? We handle complete blowoffs and haul away of leaves! LoyaltyLawnService@outlook.com Family Owned Company
_________________
NOW TAKING APPLICATIONS
The Town of Ossian is accepting applications for a full-time General Maintenance Employee and a part-time Seasonal Mower.
Applicants must be 18 years or older and have a valid license. Job descriptions and applications are available at the Ossian Town Hall 507 N. Jefferson St. Ossian, IN (260-622-4251) or at www.ossianin.com under ‘Important Notices.’ Application deadline is April 1, 2020. An Equal Opportunity Employer.
_________________
RUMMAGE SALE
Friday, March 20th, 8-5pm;
Saturday, March 21st, 8-noon;
Bag Sale: Saturday
St. John Lutheran Church, Flatrock
In gym: 12912 Franke Rd., Monroeville, 46773
_________________
LOCAL HONEY
Our honey is raw, local (from Fort Wayne & Waynedale Hives) and packed with pollen and nutrients from the area.
Honey is a great natural sweetener and sugar replacement.
It is also said to help with seasonal allergies.
Order Online At SouthwestHoney.com Or pickup at The Waynedale News
2505 Lwr Huntington Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46809
_________________
YOUR AD HERE – JUST $20
Visit The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com for more details.
_________________
FRIAR ENTERPRISES
Call us for landscape maintenance, lawn mowing, landscaping, bobcat service, dump truck service, snow removal, estate cleanup and all types of hauling/cleanup work.
We also deliver all types of landscape materials, boulders and driveway stone.
Serving the community since 1985.
747-7014
_________________
CONSTRUCTION SPECIALIST
Complete Remodeling, Room Additions, Pole Barns, Garages, Roofing, Masonry, Concrete & More.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
_________________
WINTER CLEANUP SERVICES
Total Estate Clean-up, All Types of Tree Works, Stump Grinding, Snow Removal & Hauling Services.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
_________________
- HAPPY 65TH ANNIVERSARY! - February 28, 2020
- DON’T MISS OUT ON FREE TAX FILING - February 28, 2020
- Upcoming & March Events - February 28, 2020