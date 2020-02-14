HOMEBUYER DOWN PAYMENT ASSISTANCE AVAILABLE

Local residents considering buying a home may now be eligible for down payment assistance through a partnership between the City of Fort Wayne’s Office of Housing & Neighborhood Services and Pathfinder Services.

Applicants with household income up to 80 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI) may qualify for the program, which provides forgivable loans up to $8,000 to assist with down payment, closing and pre-paid costs. Recipients are not required to make payments on the loan as long as they live in the home as their primary residence and maintain homeowner’s insurance. Twenty percent of the loan amount is forgiven each full year of residency and is fully forgiven after five years of residency.

City of Fort Wayne residents may call Kristy Wall at 260-355-2517, to complete a prescreening and see if they qualify for the Down Payment Assistance program. Information and an online application is also available at: www.pathfinderhomes.org. Language translation services are available by phone and in person.

“Homeownership plays a critical role in building strong and vibrant neighborhoods, as well as stable families,” said Housing & Neighborhood Services Director Kelly Lundberg. “Homeownership can help residents reduce their monthly housing costs, build equity and benefit from tax breaks.”

“The vision of Pathfinder Services as an organization is to strengthen the communities we serve through acceptance and inclusion of all people and to help them thrive,” says Pathfinder Services President and CEO John Niederman. Approximately 75 homebuyers are expected to be served by the Down Payment Assistance Program, which is made possible through funds provided to the City of Fort Wayne from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Pathfinder Services is a non-profit agency devoted to strengthening communities by enabling people facing physical, developmental, or economic challenges to achieve independence, inclusion, and stability. Pathfinder Services will operate the Down Payment Assistance program.