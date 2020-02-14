Winter Worship & Events
WAYNEDALE
UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.WaynedaleUMC.com
2501 Church Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-7424
Worship Times:
Sun, 8:45 & 11a
Sunday School 10a
Weekday Preschool
Ages 2-5 (Sept – May)
. . .
ASH WEDNESDAY WORSHIP SERVICE
When: Wed. Feb. 26, 6:30 pm
Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church Sanctuary
Add’l: All are welcome to come and worship with us.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
ELMHURST CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE
2908 Kelmar Dr.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-6412
Regular Worship Times:
Sunday School 9:30a
Sunday Morning Worship 10:30a
Sunday Evening Service 6p
“Hour of Power” Wednesday 7p
Sunday School For All Ages Pre-School Through Adults
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
ST. THERESE
CATHOLIC CHURCH
www.StThereseFW.org
2304 Lower Huntington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-9139
Office Hours:
Mon. – Fri. 8a – 3p
Mass Times:
Sunday 8:00 am & 11a
Weekdays T & Th 5:30p
W & F 8:30a
Saturday 8a & 5p
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
PEACE EVANGELICAL
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.PeaceLutheranfw.org
4900 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
(260) 744-3869
Worship Times:
Sun. 9a
Wed. 6:30p
Bible Class
Sun. 10:30a
. . .
Lenten Midweek Worship Services And Light Suppers
Starting on Wed. Feb. 26, 6:30pm Lenten Worship Services; 5:30pm Light Supper
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
HOLY SCRIPTURE
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.HolyScriptureFW.org
8811 Kinnerk Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 478-1717
Worship Times:
Every Sun. 9:30a
Adult & Children
Bible Studies 11a
. . .
MORNINGS WITH MOMMY – IT ISN’T PRESCHOOL, IT ISN’T CHILDCARE
When: First and three Wednesday of each month 10-11a, Next session Feb. 19.
Where: Fellowship Hall
Who: Infants, toddlers and preschoolers with their Mommy or caretaker
Why: It is a fun and easy way for mommies or caretakers to enjoy activities with the children.
Add’l: Activities include arts, crafts, sensory table,story time, music, educational toys, and a snack. A particular theme is covered each session.
Cost: $5 per family per session which goes toward craft supplies and snacks. Infants 0-6 months are free.
Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717. Information and registration on holyscripturefw.org
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
MOUNT CALVARY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.mtcfw.org
1819 Reservation Drive
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-4121
Worship Times:
All Year
Saturday 5:00p
Sunday 8:00a
Sunday 10:45a
Sunday 9:30-10:30a
Bible Study for Grades K-5
Preschool Sunday School
Youth Bible Study
Adult Bible Study
. . .
CHILD CARE & PRESCHOOL
When: Open 6-6, Monday through Friday
Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Dr. 46819
Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.
Contact: 747-4121 x1
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
BETHANY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.BethanyLC.org
2435 Engle Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-0713
Worship Times:
Sun. 9a
10:30a Bible Class
. . .
Ash Wednesday & Midweek Lenten Services
Wednesdays starting Feb. 26 at 7p
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
ST. MARK
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.stmarkfw.org
16933 Thiele Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
260-622-4886
Worship Times:
Sunday School 8:45 am
Worship Service 10:00 am
Women’s Bible Study:
1:00 pm – 3:00 pm (Weds)
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.ossianumc.org
201 W. Mill Street
Ossian, IN 46777
(260) 622-4326
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School,
10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School
Pastor: Rev. David Herr
. . .
ASH WEDNESDAY SERVICE
When: Wed. Feb. 26, 7p
Where: St Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church
Who: Ossian United Methodist, Ossian Presbyterian, St Mark Evangelical Lutheran
Add’l: Imposition of Ashes and Holy Communion Rev David Herr (Ossian UMC) preaching. All are welcome.
Contact: Diann Goshorn, 622-4326
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
CALVARY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
calvaryum.church
6301 Winchester Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-9218
Sunday Worship:
Worship Service 9:30a
Coffee & Conversation 10:30a
Sunday School 10:40a
Lighthouse Worship 10:45a
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
