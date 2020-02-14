Winter Worship & Events

WAYNEDALE

UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.WaynedaleUMC.com

2501 Church Street

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-7424

Worship Times:

Sun, 8:45 & 11a

Sunday School 10a

Weekday Preschool

Ages 2-5 (Sept – May)

. . .

ASH WEDNESDAY WORSHIP SERVICE

When: Wed. Feb. 26, 6:30 pm

Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church Sanctuary

Add’l: All are welcome to come and worship with us.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ELMHURST CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE

2908 Kelmar Dr.

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-6412

Regular Worship Times:

Sunday School 9:30a

Sunday Morning Worship 10:30a

Sunday Evening Service 6p

“Hour of Power” Wednesday 7p

Sunday School For All Ages Pre-School Through Adults

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ST. THERESE

CATHOLIC CHURCH

www.StThereseFW.org

2304 Lower Huntington Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-9139

Office Hours:

Mon. – Fri. 8a – 3p

Mass Times:

Sunday 8:00 am & 11a

Weekdays T & Th 5:30p

W & F 8:30a

Saturday 8a & 5p

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

PEACE EVANGELICAL

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.PeaceLutheranfw.org

4900 Fairfield Ave.

Fort Wayne, IN 46807

(260) 744-3869

Worship Times:

Sun. 9a

Wed. 6:30p

Bible Class

Sun. 10:30a

. . .

Lenten Midweek Worship Services And Light Suppers

Starting on Wed. Feb. 26, 6:30pm Lenten Worship Services; 5:30pm Light Supper

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

HOLY SCRIPTURE

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.HolyScriptureFW.org

8811 Kinnerk Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 478-1717

Worship Times:

Every Sun. 9:30a

Adult & Children

Bible Studies 11a

. . .

MORNINGS WITH MOMMY – IT ISN’T PRESCHOOL, IT ISN’T CHILDCARE

When: First and three Wednesday of each month 10-11a, Next session Feb. 19.

Where: Fellowship Hall

Who: Infants, toddlers and preschoolers with their Mommy or caretaker

Why: It is a fun and easy way for mommies or caretakers to enjoy activities with the children.

Add’l: Activities include arts, crafts, sensory table,story time, music, educational toys, and a snack. A particular theme is covered each session.

Cost: $5 per family per session which goes toward craft supplies and snacks. Infants 0-6 months are free.

Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717. Information and registration on holyscripturefw.org

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MOUNT CALVARY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.mtcfw.org

1819 Reservation Drive

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-4121

Worship Times:

All Year

Saturday 5:00p

Sunday 8:00a

Sunday 10:45a

Sunday 9:30-10:30a

Bible Study for Grades K-5

Preschool Sunday School

Youth Bible Study

Adult Bible Study

. . .

CHILD CARE & PRESCHOOL

When: Open 6-6, Monday through Friday

Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Dr. 46819

Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.

Contact: 747-4121 x1

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BETHANY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.BethanyLC.org

2435 Engle Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-0713

Worship Times:

Sun. 9a

10:30a Bible Class

. . .

Ash Wednesday & Midweek Lenten Services

Wednesdays starting Feb. 26 at 7p

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ST. MARK

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.stmarkfw.org

16933 Thiele Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

260-622-4886

Worship Times:

Sunday School 8:45 am

Worship Service 10:00 am

Women’s Bible Study:

1:00 pm – 3:00 pm (Weds)

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.ossianumc.org

201 W. Mill Street

Ossian, IN 46777

(260) 622-4326

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School,

10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School

Pastor: Rev. David Herr

. . .

ASH WEDNESDAY SERVICE

When: Wed. Feb. 26, 7p

Where: St Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church

Who: Ossian United Methodist, Ossian Presbyterian, St Mark Evangelical Lutheran

Add’l: Imposition of Ashes and Holy Communion Rev David Herr (Ossian UMC) preaching. All are welcome.

Contact: Diann Goshorn, 622-4326

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

CALVARY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

calvaryum.church

6301 Winchester Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-9218

Sunday Worship:

Worship Service 9:30a

Coffee & Conversation 10:30a

Sunday School 10:40a

Lighthouse Worship 10:45a

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .