April Events & Worship

WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.WaynedaleUMC.com

2501 Church Street

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-7424

office.waynedaleumc@gmail.com

Worship Times:

Sunday 9:45 a.m.

Nursery available

Sunday School at 11:00 a.m.

Weekday Preschool for 2-5 year olds, 260-241-6683

HOLY WEEK AT WAYNEDALE UMC

– Maundy Thursday Worship at 7pm, April 28, 2024

– Good Friday Worship at 7pm, April 29, 2024

– Easter Breakfast from 8:30-9:30am, April 31, 2024 (free-will offering accepted)

– Easter Worship Service at 9:45am, April 31, 2024 Everyone is Welcome!

FREE COMMUNITY DINNER

When: Monday, April 8, 2024 from 5-6pm

Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church – Door #1

Who: Waynedale Community

Add’l: Enjoy a hot sit-down meal of turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, roll, dessert and beverage. Please RSVP to the Church Office at 260-747-7424.

Cost: Free (free-will offering accepted)

Contact: Waynedale United Methodist Church 260-747-7424

JOYFUL HEARTS

When: Thursday, April 11, 2024 5:30-6:30pm

Where: Waynedale United MC, Door #1

Who: Waynedale Community

Add’l: Join us for a presentation featuring a new non-profit, “The Heart of Jesus Home for the Dying”. Following will be a delicious meal and time for fellowship. Please RSVP at the Church Office (260-747-7424).

Cost: No Cost (free-will offering accepted)

Contact: Waynedale UMC 260-747-7424

MOUNT CALVARY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.mtcfw.org

1819 Reservation Drive

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-4121

Worship Times:

Worship Sundays 9:30am

Bible Study Sundays 10:45am

CHILD CARE & PRESCHOOL

When: Open 6-6, Mon-Fri. Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Dr.

Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.

Contact: 747-4121 x1

OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.ossianumc.org

201 W. Mill Street

Ossian, IN 46777

(260) 622-4326

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare

10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School

Pastor: Rev. David Herr

GARAGE SALE

Thurs. April 4, 8am-6pm

Friday April 5, 8am-6pm

Saturday April 6, 8am-1pm

Clothes, Books, Misc., and much more!

GOOD FRIDAY SERVICE

When: March 29, 2024 at 7 PM

Why: Good Friday Service

Contact: 260-622-4326

EASTER SUNDAY SERVICE

When: March 31 at 9 am

Why: Easter Service

Contact: 260-622-4326

BETHANY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.BethanyLC.org

2435 Engle Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-0713

Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a

10:45a Bible Class

PEACE EVANGELICAL

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.PeaceLutheranfw.org

4900 Fairfield Ave.

Fort Wayne, IN 46807

(260) 744-3869

Worship Times:

Sun. 9a, Wed. 6:30p

Bible Class Sun. 10:30a

GRIEFSHARE

SUPPORT GROUP

When: Wednesdays thru April 3, 10-11:30am

Where: Sharing Peace Cafe

Who: Those grieving the loss of a loved one

Why: Comfort, hope and support

Cost: Free

Contact: Rose Murphy, 260-744-3869 or cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org

AVALON CHURCH

www.AvalonMC.com

1212 Lower Huntington Rd

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-1531

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am & 10:30am

9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)

10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)

CELEBRATE RECOVERY

When: Every Wednesday 6:30-8:30pm Children’s programming at 1500 Lwr Huntington Rd.

Add’l: All are welcome to this faith based, confidential, recovery program that will help you overcome your hurts, habits, or hangups.

Cost: Free

HOLY SCRIPTURE

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.HolyScriptureFW.org

8811 Kinnerk Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 478-1717

Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a

Adult & Children

Bible Studies 11a

EASTER EVENTS

Breakfast 8:00AM- 9:00AM, Easter Worship 9:30AM – 10:30AM, Easter Egg Hunt 11:00AM – 12:00PM

EASTER FESTIVAL SERVICE

When: 9:30AM-10:30AM

Why: Thanks and Praise for the Risen Christ

MESSAGE SERIES:

We will follow Jesus from the river to the mountain.

Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717-Website holyscripturefw.org, Facebook, & Email: holyscripturefw@gmail.com

